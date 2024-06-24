KTM Sales Breakup May 2024 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India sales have registered a 12% decline YoY while exports have grown 17% YoY – KTM 200 is most in demand

KTM India sales both in domestic and global markets were dominated by the KTM 200 and 250 series, both of which have recently been updated with new sporty colour palates set to attract even more attention among entry level bikers in the country. Let us get a detailed look at how the KTM range performed on sales charts in May 2024.

KTM India Domestic Sales May 2024

KTM sales suffered a setback in domestic markets with lower YoY and MoM sales. While sales had stood at 5,115 units in May 2023, sales dipped 11.53% in May 2024 to 4,525 units. This was a volume de-growth of 590 units. MoM sales also fell 8.10% from 4,924 units sold in April 2024.

The KTM Duke 200 and RC 200 range amassed highest sales in domestic markets last month with 2,645 units sold, showing off an impressive 13.81% YoY growth over 2,324 units sold in the same month last year to command a 58.45% share. MoM sales however, suffered an 11.33% decline from 2,983 units sold in April 2024.

KTM 250 has experienced a YoY and MoM decline in domestic markets down to 1,081 units last month. This was a 21.89% YoY and 2.88% MoM degrowth with the KTM 250 Adventure and 250 Duke commanding a 23.89% share. Better MoM sales were reported for the 390 Series from KTM, consisting of RC390, Duke390 and ADV390, with 655 units sold last month, a 3.48% improvement over 633 units sold in April 2024. The lowest powered bikes in the KTM fleet, RC125 and Duke125, also saw both YoY and MoM de-growth, down to 144 units last month. This was a 50.68% YoY and 26.15% MoM de-growth.

KTM India Exports May 2024

KTM India performance in global markets showed better results on a YoY basis with a 16.71% growth to 4,589 units in May 2024, up from 3,932 units sold in May 2023. MoM performance however fell 23.63% over 6,009 units sold in April 2024. Globally, it was the KTM200 that commanded the most attention with 1,712 units sold last month even as sales fell 21.83% and 2.56% respectively. Despite these decreased exports, KTM200 series currently hold a 37.31% share.

It was the KTM250 series that received positive response in export markets with a triple digit YoY growth of 126.72% to 1,052 units. This was a 588 unit volume growth over just 464 units sold in May 2023. MoM exports also surged by 30.52% from 806 units shipped in April 2024. The company’s 390 series also suffered YoY and MoM setback by 11.46% and 60.58% respectively to 973 units while the KTM125 range saw it exports escalate by a massive 375.98% YoY to 852 units, up from just 179 units shipped in May 2023. MoM exports however fell by 12.88%.

KTM Total Sales May 2024

With total sales (domestic + exports) at 9,114 units, it was a marginal 0.74% YoY growth from 9,047 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales however fell by 16.64% as sales had crossed the 10,000 unit mark in April 2024 at 10,933 units.

KTM200 sales fell 3.48% YoY and 8.08% MoM to 4,357 units while the 250 Series received positive results with a 15.42% YoY and 11.15% MoM growth. While KTM390 series sales dipped to 1,628 units, it was the 125 series that saw the highest percentage growth of 111.46% YoY to 996 unit total sales.