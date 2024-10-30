KTM Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – RC, Adventure, Duke, 390, 200, 250, 125

All KTM offerings registered an overall healthy positive growth in MoM analysis, while only 250 lineup registered YoY growth

The iconic sporty motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, closed the month of September of September 2024 with mixed emotions. KTM witnessed consistent YoY decline across the domestic, exports and total sales. While the company’s 390 lineup took the lead in exports, it was the 200 lineup that led the total sales and domestic sales.

The company is also poised to import some of its big bikes to Indian market again. Some dealerships have announced bookings as well. The intended models are 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Adventure, among others. Launch date is yet to be announced.

KTM Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Domestic

Domestic sales for KTM stood at 4,606 units in September 2024. When compared to 4,690 units sold in September 2023 and 4,123 units in August 2024, KTM domestic sales dropped by 1.79% YoY and surged a double-digit 11.71% MoM gaining 483 units in volume. The 200 lineup consisting of Duke and RC models bagged 64.18% of KTM’s domestic sales.

With 2,956 units, 200 lineup witnessed a 5.01% YoY decline, but a healthy 26.76% MoM growth. 250 lineup was the only one with YoY growth in domestic market and it sold 816 units and saw 215.06% YoY growth, but suffered a 16.05% MoM decline. With 695 units sold, 390 lineup fell into the red completely with a 37.72% YoY and a 2.25% MoM decline. Lastly, 125 lineup sold 139 units and with a 31.53% YoY decline, but a surprising 28.70% MoM growth.

Exports Sep 2024

Internationally, KTM’s 390 lineup is very popular and shows in the sales charts with this lineup commanding 38.62% of KTM’s exports. With 716 units shipped last month, 390 lineup consisting of Adventure, RC and Duke models, witnessed a 37.79% YoY decline and a 6.87% MoM growth.

200 lineup fell into the red completely with 698 units shipped with a 28.34% YoY and a 4.64% MoM decline. As opposed to the 4 units of 250 lineup shipped last year, there was a 10,900% YoY growth and 74.60% MoM growth with 440 units sold. 125 lineup in exports were zero last month. In total, KTM’s exports stood at 1,854 units with a 12.92% YoY decline and an 11.08% MoM growth.

Total Sales Sep 2024

Where total sales are concerned (Domestic + Exports), it is again the 200 lineup that takes the lead with 3,654 units sold last month. This led to a 10.57% YoY decline, but there a substantial 19.26% MoM growth, gaining 590 units in volume and 56.56% of KTM’s total sales. Next in line is 390 lineup with 1,411 units sold, registering a 37.76% YoY decline and a 2.17% MoM growth.

KTM’s 250 lineup is the only one that registered positive growth in both YoY (377.57%) and MoM (2.61%) aspects by selling 1,256 units last month. Lastly, we have 125 lineup that managed to push out 139 units with a 31.53% YoY decline and a 13.01% MoM growth. In total, KTM pushed out 6,460 units across both domestic and exports, with a 5.26% overall YoY decline and an 11.53% overall MoM growth.