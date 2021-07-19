KTM Sales, Exports June 2021 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM India has reported significant YoY sales growth while exports dip

Every major two wheeler maker in India has reported YoY sales growth for June 2021 over sales of June 2020. KTM India also saw increased sales in domestic market while its exports suffered de-growth.

The company has recently released a fresh price list across all variants valid from 1st July 2021. This is the latest third price revision this year and is not going to be the last. The new price hike is attributed to rising input costs in view of high inflation of markets.

KTM YoY Domestic Sales and Exports

In domestic markets, sales of KTM 200, 125, 250 and 390 accounted for 3,224 units in June 2021. This was a 66.36 percent YoY increase over 1,932 units sold in June 2020. Of the portfolio, it was the KTM 200 that noted highest sales in domestic markets. Sales stood at 1,404 units in June 2021, up 140.41 percent over 584 units sold in June 2020. The KTM 200 (Duke + RC) currently commands a 43.55 percent share.

Next up was the KTM 125 (Duke + RC) with YoY de-growth at 852 units in June 2021, down 86 units over 938 units sold in June 2020. The KTM 250 (Duke + ADV) saw 536 units sold last month, up 78.67 percent over 300 units sold in June 2020.

Earlier this month, KTM announced that it has reduced price of the 250 Adventure by around Rs 25,000 for a limited period. This bike will carry a price tag of Rs 2.3 lakh valid from July 14 to August 31, 2021 and is sure to attract much attention from biking enthusiasts during this period.

KTM 390 (RC + Duke + ADV) domestic sales last month were at 432 units, up from 116 units sold in June 2020, an increase of 272.41 percent. KTM India is actively testing the 2022 KTM RC 390 that has been seen with new body panels, colour options and graphics. Dealerships have also stated accepting bookings for this upcoming model which could means that launch date is imminent.

Taking YoY exports into account, KTM 390 and 125 suffered de-growth while 200 and 250 sales increased with a total of 8,524 units shipped in the past month. This was an 11.51 percent lower as against shipments of 9,633 units in June 2020.

MoM Sales and exports

Domestic sales increased 241.89 percent MoM to 3,224 units in June 2021 up from 943 units sold in May 2021. However, exports dipped 8.25 percent MoM to 8,524 units in June 2021, down from 9,290 units exported in May 2021. It may be recalled that 2nd wave of the pandemic situation was just about abating during the month of May and buyers were still apprehensive of rushing into new purchases.

KTM 200 found most buyers in domestic markets with 1,404 units sold in June 2021, up 274.40 percent over 375 units sold in May 2021. KTM 125, 250 and 390 also saw increased domestic numbers in June 2021, while it was only the KTM 200 that noted positive growth in terms of exports in June 2021 over that of May 2021.

KTM 200 shipments increased 12.40 percent MoM from 2,290 units in May 2021 to 2,574 units in the past month. KTM has been extensively testing the 2021 KTM RC 200 in Pune, and this is the biggest update for the KTM RC 200 since it was introduced in 2014. The current KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs 2,08,602 with the updated model is likely to command a premium of Rs 10,000 over the current price.