KTM Sales, Exports Nov 2020 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM domestic sales and exports increased 22.21 percent and 43.90 percent respectively in November 2020

KTM India noted positive sales both in domestic market as well as exports. YoY sales increased by 22.21 percent but MoM sales dipped 16.86 percent indicating that the euphoria seen over the festive season is diminishing. Total sales in Nov 20 stood at 5,618 units, up 22.21 percent over 4,597 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales fell 16.86 percent in Nov 20 stood at 5,618 units, down from 6,757 units sold in Oct 20.

KTM YoY Domestic Sales Growth

In the past month, sales of the KTM 200, 250 and 390 range noted substantial growth, even as sales of the 125cc dipped by 38.36 percent. The KTM Duke and RC 200 were at the top of sales charts with 2,115 units sold, 20.51 percent higher as compared to 1,755 units sold in Nov 19.

Currently commanding a market share of 37.65 percent the KTM 200, like all the other bikes in the company lineup has undergone a price hike. MoM sales of this model dipped 21.52 percent as against 2,695 units sold in Oct 20.

KTM 250 noted a 248.68 percent growth YoY – all thanks to the launch of new ADV motorcycle in the range. As compared to just 456 units sold in Nov 19, the sales figure increased to 1,590 units in Nov 20. MoM growth however, was also as exciting as there was a growth of 123.31 percent as 712 units had been sold in Oct 20. This was the only model in the company lineup to note positive MoM growth.