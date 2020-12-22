KTM Sales, Exports Nov 2020 – Duke, RC 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

KTM domestic sales and exports increased 22.21 percent and 43.90 percent respectively in November 2020
KTM India noted positive sales both in domestic market as well as exports. YoY sales increased by 22.21 percent but MoM sales dipped 16.86 percent indicating that the euphoria seen over the festive season is diminishing. Total sales in Nov 20 stood at 5,618 units, up 22.21 percent over 4,597 units sold in Nov 19. MoM sales fell 16.86 percent in Nov 20 stood at 5,618 units, down from 6,757 units sold in Oct 20.
KTM YoY Domestic Sales Growth
In the past month, sales of the KTM 200, 250 and 390 range noted substantial growth, even as sales of the 125cc dipped by 38.36 percent. The KTM Duke and RC 200 were at the top of sales charts with 2,115 units sold, 20.51 percent higher as compared to 1,755 units sold in Nov 19.
Currently commanding a market share of 37.65 percent the KTM 200, like all the other bikes in the company lineup has undergone a price hike. MoM sales of this model dipped 21.52 percent as against 2,695 units sold in Oct 20.
KTM 250 noted a 248.68 percent growth YoY – all thanks to the launch of new ADV motorcycle in the range. As compared to just 456 units sold in Nov 19, the sales figure increased to 1,590 units in Nov 20. MoM growth however, was also as exciting as there was a growth of 123.31 percent as 712 units had been sold in Oct 20. This was the only model in the company lineup to note positive MoM growth.
Sales of the KTM 125 fell 38.36 percent YoY. 2,135 units had been sold in Nov 19 which dipped to 1,316 units in the past month. MoM sales growth was also in the negative by 43.08 percent as 2,312 units were sold in Oct 20. Where KTM India exports are concerned, KTM has posted positive growth both in terms of YoY and MoM exports by 43.90 percent and 17.68 percent respectively. The KTM 390 was a favoured model in global markets with a 41.82 percent market share in Nov 20 and 1,756 units exported during the month, up 79.73 percent as compared to 977 units exported in the same month of the previous year. Exports of the KTM 250 surged 308.36 percent to 1,123 units in Nov 20 up from 275 units exported in Nov 19. MoM sales increased 125.05 percent as only 499 units had been exported in Oct 20. This again, was due to the launch of 250 Adv, in the export markets. With a market share of 22.43 percent, KTM 200 YoY growth increased 18.94 percent to 942 units in Nov 20 while MoM exports dipped 35.61 percent as 1,463 units had been exported in Oct 20. The KTM 125 saw a de-growth in terms of YoY exports by 56.75 percent to 378 units in the past month as against 874 units exported in Nov 19. MoM exports however increased substantially by 410.81 percent, as only 74 units had been exported in Oct 20.
