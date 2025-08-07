KTM Teases New Motorcycle for India – Likely the Upcoming Duke 160

KTM India has dropped a new teaser on its official Instagram, hinting at the launch of an all-new motorcycle in the coming days. While the brand hasn’t officially confirmed the model name yet, the silhouette and previous developments suggest that this is likely the much-anticipated KTM Duke 160.

This new teaser aligns with earlier reports that KTM plans to discontinue its 125cc lineup in India, including the 125 Duke and RC 125, and replace them with more powerful 160cc models. This strategy is clearly aimed at rivalling Yamaha’s hugely popular 155cc offerings — the R15 V4 and MT-15, which together sell about 15k-20k units a month.

What to Expect from the KTM Duke 160

From what we know so far, the Duke 160 will borrow much of its design and hardware from the 200 Duke. This means an aggressive streetfighter stance, trellis frame, 43mm USD front forks, monoshock suspension, dual-channel ABS, and a digital LCD instrument cluster.

The engine will be an all-new 160cc unit, expected to be derived from the existing 200cc motor, tuned to deliver around 19-20 horsepower. That’s a significant upgrade over the outgoing 125 Duke, which made just 14.5 hp. It also gives KTM a clear power advantage over the Yamaha MT-15, which produces 18.4 hp from its 155cc engine.

While KTM is also working on a faired RC 160 version, based on the RC 200/390 design language, this teaser appears to focus solely on the Duke 160. The RC 160 is expected to be launched shortly after the Duke variant, possibly closer to the festive season.

Expected Price and Launch

Given that the 125 Duke is already priced at Rs 1.81 lakh ex-showroom, the new 160 Duke is unlikely to be cheaper. It will likely be priced competitively against the Yamaha MT-15 (Rs 1.69 – 1.74 lakh) and is expected to launch in the coming weeks, potentially making it to showrooms ahead of the festive rush.

Stay tuned for more updates as KTM reveals more details in the lead-up to the official launch. With the Duke 160, KTM seems set to shake up the premium 150-160cc segment once again.