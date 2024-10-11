KTM To Go Clutchless – Select 2025 Models To Get AMT Option

With gear shifts taking just 50 milliseconds, KTM’s AMT system delivers the same level of performance as a manual transmission equipped with a quickshifter

Earlier this year in June, KTM had teased an AMT system at the gruelling Red Bull Erzbergrodeo race. Latest reports indicate that KTM will introduce the clutchless AMT transmission with select models in 2025. KTM Bikes using the LC8 V-Twin engine such as the 1290 Super Adventures, 1290 Super Dukes and upcoming 1390 Adventure and 1390 Super Adventure could be among the first KTM bikes to get the AMT system.

KTM clutchless AMT – How it works?

For initiating the shifts, KTM’s AMT system utilizes an electromagnetic shift actuator. It works by turning the shift drum. KTM’s AMT setup is quite fast as the gear shifts take only around 50 milliseconds. This is almost the same as the time taken to shift gears using a quickshifter. Users can choose either the fully automatic mode or a manual mode. In the manual mode, the gears can be changed via switchgear mounted paddles or using the foot shifter.

The manual mode works without a clutch, which can have both advantages and disadvantages. For example, professional riders may prefer a clutch for its ability to allow finer control. However, KTM says that the clutchless systems can be advantageous when negotiating a slope, riding at slow speeds, stopping and pulling away. The clutchless system will be especially beneficial for bigger, heavier KTM bikes.

No stall

KTM has ensured that its AMT system is free from stalls. Irrespective of the bike’s speed, it will be almost impossible to stall the engine. The gear shift mechanism works in combination with the ride modes. This allows users to tune the gear shifts based on the riding conditions and their preferences.

As soon as the first gear is engaged, the engine speed is raised, thereby initiating the forward drive. At the same time, the centrifugal clutch is engaged, allowing the bike to move forward. This setup is similar to some of the aftermarket products such as the Rekluse Auto Clutch. However, KTM’s AMT system has an additional electronic control system.

AMT system has the gear shifts in a ‘P – N – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 6’ sequence. P denotes Park, which is there to avoid any unwanted rolling. It is made possible with the use of a locking pawl installed within the gearbox. Irrespective of whether the engine is running or not, the Park and Neutral positions can be engaged only via the switchgear paddle shifters. Moreover, either the front or rear brake has to be engaged for the AMT system to apply the first gear. While KTM has assured that the AMT will have minimal weight gain, it remains to be seen if there is any significant cost increase.

KTM AMT rivals

Automatic gearbox for premium bikes is not new. Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) is already quite popular, having sold more than 200,000 such bikes. Honda bikes like Africa Twin Adventure Sports have the DCT option. Similarly, there’s BMW’s Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) seen with the latest GS range. Yamaha is also working on its Y-AMT system, which can be offered with select bikes in the future.

Source