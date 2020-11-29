Kymco F9 Electric Scooter Debuts – 120 kms Range, 110 kmph Top Speed

The KYMCO F9 can accelerate from 0-50 kmph in just 3 seconds

KYMCO has been steadily making progress in its bid to emerge as a major global scooter maker. The Taiwanese brand which enjoys a sizable presence in important European markets has come up with a futuristic, unconventional and sporty electric scooter. Called the KYMCO F9, the premium two wheeler is not your typical zero emission urban runabout.

KYMCO F9

For starters, the F9 looks more like a concept than the production version but it will hit the market as it is. The radical and edgy styling is a futuristic amalgamation of a scooter and a step-through which is quite popular in East Asian markets.

Giving the KYMCO F9 a purposeful stance are the 14-inch alloy wheels which are finished in golden colour and are wrapped in thick tires. The steeply raked front apron houses a pair of low-mounted LED headlamps with integrated DRLs while the side panels hide the battery and chassis.

Speaking of which, the battery is designed to be a structural member of the frame to achieve good rigidity and low center of gravity. The alloy rear sub-frame also houses the scooter’s 2-speed automatic transmission which also doubles up as single-sided swing arm.

Powertrain specifications

The KYMCO F9 is powered by a 9.4 kW electric motor, mated to a 2-speed automatic transmission which is claimed to be a first of its kind to be engineered specifically for an electric scooter. The battery pack is a 96 V, 40 Ah lithium-ion unit which is claimed to offer a range of 120 km as per NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). The fast charging battery can achieve full charge in just 2 hours.

The sharp looking F9 is capable of accelerating from rest to 50 kmph in just 3 seconds and has a claimed top-speed of 110 kmph. The light kerb weight of 107 kg should make the scooter an agile handler.

Suspension system is composed of traditional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. While the front wheel is retarded by a disc brake, the F9 employs a drum at the rear.

Feature highlights

The KYMCO F9 is a premium offering and it does justify its position with full LED illumination and a colour TFT instrument panel. The brand has not revealed much about the equipment list as of now but we expect the scooter to offer a single-channel ABS, regenerative braking and connectivity features.

In 2018, KYMCO announced a partnership with Indian EV startup Twenty Two Motors. However, no commercially available product has materialized out of the partnership yet. According to some reports, KYMCO and Twenty Two Motors may have gone their separate ways.