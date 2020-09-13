Lamborghini Aventador Records New Production Milestone of 10k units

In a matter of 9 years, Automobili Lamborghini has manufactured 10,000 Aventador units at its Sant’Agata Bolognese factory

Chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) coloor with Rosso Mimir (red) livery, and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. This unit is headed to the Thai market.

The Journey to 10k

Aventador debuted in 2011 as the LP 700-4 coupe. Its carbon fiber monocoque is a single shell that combines the cockpit, floor and roof in a single structure for high structural rigidity. This further accentuates performance dynamism, and passive safety.

Aventador LP 700-4 V12 engine returns 700 HP (515 kW) of power at 8,250 rpm. Acceleration was pegged at 2.9 seconds for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint, and top speed at 350 km/h. ISR robotized transmission makes for ultra-fast shifts, and its push-rod suspension system enhances driving precision.

In November of 2012, the Aventador Roadster was introduced. Its two section carbon fibre roof, and composite and tech provisions made for a lightweight. Each section of the roof weighs less than 6 kg. A redesigned rear pillar supports the removable roof.

Aventador J open super sports car dispensed both, roof and classic windscreen, and was shown at 2012 Geneva Motor Show. The 700 HP (515 kW) two-seater is a loaded showcase of tech solutions and materials that keep carbon fiber tech at its core. Approved for road use, it’s a one-off unit.

In 2016, Aventador Miura Homage special series was introduced on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. Limited to 50 units, Aventador Miura Homage reflects the original Miura models.

Lamborghini Aventador S

The same year, Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced with a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and renewed driving dynamics. Aventador S sports a 6.5 litre 12-cyl aspirated engine with an output of 740 HP. The 4WD features a new active suspension, four-wheel steering system, and EGO driving mode for additional configuration profiles for further customisation in terms of traction, steering, and suspension in Strada, Sport and Corsa settings.

Aventador SVJ (SV stands for Superveloce, andJ for Jota) was introduced in 2018. It’s the fastest production vehicle that’s run through the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, going 20.6 km lap in 6:44.97 minutes. Production is limited to 900 units.

SVJ 63 special edition is limited to 63 units with special setup highlights and extensive use of carbon fiber. SVJ editions feature aerodynamically-oriented design inputs. A disconnected front splitter acts as an airflow channel. A three-dimensional air intake on the hood directs airflow. The rear spoiler is designed for best aerodynamic efficiency. Front bumper with integrated side fins features a new air intake and the ALA system (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva).

In 2019, a special Aventador S by Skyler Grey, limited to just the one unit, was unveiled. As with the legend of Lamborghini, one can always look forward to a special edition Aventador to celebrate a time gone by, or bring together a future that resonates.