Lamborghini Countach Returns As Limited Edition Modern Hypercar

The new Lamborghini Countach has been limited to just 112 units worldwide and it is likely to arrive in India

Lamborghini isn’t traditionally known to look back into its history in order to create something new. However, on rare occasions, the Italian supercar manufacturer has revived an icon from yesteryears. After 50 years since it made its debut, Lambo has brought back the legend Countach that too in a retro avatar.

Countach is widely credited for laying the pathway for all modern Lamborghinis as far as design and performance are concerned. Addressed as Countach LPI 800-4, the latest iteration of the iconic hypercar based on the Aventador platform. Even though it is every bit of a 21st century Lamborghini, it represents a true retro-style homage to the original.

Exterior Design

Moreover, the new car has been re-created to illustrate how Countach would have looked like if it hadn’t been dropped from the Lamborghini lineup almost thirty years ago. The new Countach retains its wedge shape from the original which is a good start. Design influences such as the sharp, single-lined silhouette as obvious are inspired from the original and the cleanest form of LP500 Prototipo concept that debuted in 1971.

The heavy angled front end gets a barely visible horizontal grille taken from LP5000 Quattrovalvole from the mid-80s. Sticking true to lineage, the new LPI 800-4 doesn’t feature pop-up headlamps as they didn’t appear in the original concept.

Instead, it gets a pair of contemporary upright square LEDs headlights. Also reminiscent of the original car are the vertical ‘shark gill’ air intakes on the lower bumper and ‘telephone dial’ styled alloy wheels.

The functional NACA air ducts on each side door panel not only amplify its hypercar look but are a key component to enhance the vehicle’s aerodynamics. Scissor-style doors, which are a Lamborghini staple, have also been carried forward in the reincarnated Countach.

Moving towards rear, the Italian supercar brand has got rid of the flat two-dimensional tail and replaced it with a more angular section. The rear bumper flaunts hexagonal motifs inspired by the original model. Also featuring a pair of three-part taillight with LED inserts and four-pot exhausts. Another distinct highlight is the Periscopio lines which run through the roof to the car’s rear end.

Interiors

Inside the cabin of the latest Countach, it gets all the tech wizardry a modern car of this range should. This comprises a driver-focused digital instrument display and an 8.4-inch HDMI centre touchscreen which gets Apple CarPlay and loads of other stuff. The dashboard, door trims, seat upholstery and side panel centre console are all wrapped in red leather.

Engine Specs & Performance

However, just like in every other Lambo, the focus always lies on what’s under its hood. In case of the new Countach, it features a fire-breathing 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 paired with an electric motor with a supercapacitor for enhanced acceleration and lower emissions. The engine on its own delivers an output of 769 bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque.

The electric motor derives energy from a 48V battery to push out an additional 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. When combined, the hybrid setup pumps out nearly 804 horses and all this power is sent to all four wheels via a permanent all-wheel-drive setup. Result is 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 2.8 seconds and a 0-200 kmph time of 8.6 seconds. The car’s top speed has been capped at 355 kmph.