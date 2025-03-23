Lamborghini Demand All Time High In India – Sold Out Till 2027

Lamborghini has seen such outstanding sales in India that order books for their supercars have been filled up till 2027

A rising trajectory of the super-rich in India has seen buyers make a bee line for luxury cars. Prominent car brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar-Land Rover, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini have been witnessing rising demand especially among a younger segment of buyers in the country. This luxury market has been expanding just over the past three years since the close of the pandemic allowing automakers to report healthy sales.

Lamborghini Sales in India – Cars Sold Out till 2027

One such automaker who has seen a significant rise in demand in recent times is Lamborghini. The company has accounted for such sales that their order books are full and supercars have been sold out till 2027. The company markets models such as the Huracan, Urus and Revuelto in India. These models are priced from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8.89 crore – prior to road tax and other local levies. These cars attract 100% customs duty since they are brought in as completely built up units.

Speaking on robust sales in Indian markets, which is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini states that “India, for us, is an asset. There is a huge potential for the future. The average Lamborghini buyer in India is under 40 years and is our youngest customer base globally after China.”

The company reported record sales in 2024. There were 113 units sold during the past year which was a 10% improvement from sales in 2023. The past year was the first year in which the brand crossed the three-digit milestone in the country. The company now seeks to expand its dealership count in India where its Urus SUV is among its highest selling models.

The Urus accounts for 50% of the company’s total sales and order books have been filled for the next 18 months. The average age of luxury car buyers in India is below 40 years, making it the youngest market in this segment after China.

Lamborghini, Mercedes-Maybach – Expansion Plans

Like Lamborghini, Mercedes-Maybach sales too have grown exponentially. The company achieved 145% growth in India in 2024. Daniel Lescow, Global Head of Mercedes-Maybach has stated that “India is already among our top 10 global markets and has the potential to be in the top five. There’s so much untapped potential and a growing appetite for luxury here.”

Both Lamborghini and Mercedes-Maybach have cited plans to expand their presence and reach in Indian markets to push sales up even further. Lamborghini is planning the opening of its 4th showroom in India. Mercedes-Maybach too seeks to position the country as its top 5 markets in terms of sales.

In 2024, the German company sold 500 super luxury cars accounting for a 145% YoY growth. Despite these extensive plans, luxury cars in India still account for only 1% of the country’s 4 million a year vehicle market. In this market, models from Lamborghini and Mercedes-Maybach comprise an even smaller niche.

