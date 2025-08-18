Lamborghini Fenomeno Hypercar Launched – Fastest, Most Powerful, Quickest Lambo

Lamborghini’s Few Off lineup has seen great success and this celebrated Italian brand has just taken the veil of Fenomeno hypercar. In typical Lamborghini style, Fenomeno is named after an Italian bull and it means Phenomenal in both Italian and Spanish. Fenomeno is everything Lamborghini brand embodies and then more. Let’s take a closer look.

Lamborghini Fenomeno

There have been six successful Few Off models from Lamborghini that do not sit with their series production models. Starting from the beginning, we have 35 Reventon, 20 Sesto Elemento, 14 Veneno, 40 Centenario, 82 Sian FKP 37 and 112 Countach. Now, Lamborghini has launched its 7th Few Off vehicle in the form of Fenomeno with a limited production of just 29 units.

Based on flagship Revuelto, Lamborghini Fenomeno is a track-focussed hypercar powered by a V12 Hybrid setup. With Fenomeno, Lamborghini has gone all out in terms of performance and it shows in the metrics. This makes Fenomeno Lamborghini’s most powerful, quickest, fastest vehicle to date with best-ever weight-to-power ratio of 1.64 kg/CV.

Elites with around EUR 3 Million to EUR 3.5 Million and relevant connections can buy this Italian piece of art. It looks phenomenal doing justice to its name Fenomeno. Instead of trying to explain the sensational design, we’ll let these pictures speak for themselves. What we can say, however, is that it borrows a lot of design cues from Temerario, Countach and Essenza SCV12.

Same Dry Weight as Revuelto

Design is extremely aerodynamic with every square inch crafted to look nice and make it go faster at the same time. Vertically oriented Y-shaped LED tail lights, single fat exhaust, striking LED DRLs, 21-inch front and 22-inch rear forged single-nut wheels, carbon fiber bodywork, carbon ceramic brakes and other elements are notable.

On the inside, it is a typical Lamborghini affair where most of the interior is made of carbon fiber, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, 8.4-inch portrait style infotainment screen, a third passenger display, a chunky race-style steering wheel with an array of buttons and dials, exquisite materials and more. Despite Fenomeno being larger than Revuelto, it weighs around the same at 1,772 kg dry weight.

Powering the Lamborghini Fenomeno is a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine and three electric motors. Two motors are powering front wheels and one motor is integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Total system power of Fenomeno is 79 bhp more than that of Revuelto at 1,094 bhp. Performance metrics are phenomenal too as Fenomeno can go 0-100 km/h in 2.4s, 0-200 km/h in 6.7s and unleashed, Fenomeno will do over 350 km/h top speed.

Statement from Lamborghini

“When we presented the Reventón in 2007, our goal was to create a truly superlative super sports car that represented the ultimate expression of what Lamborghini stood for,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This new few-off carries forward the same philosophy of distinction and innovation that is a fundamental part of our DNA.”

“Fenomeno is an extraordinary car in terms of performance, style and disruptive representation of Lamborghini, created to celebrate the value and achievements of our brand, and dedicated to those customers who expect the utmost exclusivity from us,” continued Winkelmann. “But beyond its extraordinary design and power, the Fenomeno is the few-off that, more than any other in Lamborghini’s history, introduces innovative technical solutions to make the driving experience truly unique.”