Lamborghini Huracan STO Breaks Cover – 0 To 100 Kph In 3 Seconds

The Lamborghini Huracan STO has 640 hp on store and all of it is directed to the rear axle

After dominating the legendary 24 hours of Daytona for three consecutive years (2018, 2019 and 2020), Lamborghini has decided to pay tribute to its Huracan GT3 racer by coming up with a road-legal version. Touted to be the most extreme road-going variant of the nameplate, the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) benefits from the knowledge gathered by the Squadra Corse over the last decade.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Being a racecar derivative, the Lamborghini Huracan STO benefits from highly advanced aerodynamics and extreme light-weighting techniques. For example, the air-scoops on the hood are engineered to improve downforce while aiding engine cooling. The front splitter optimizes underbody airflow and the supercar also gets underbody air intakes to cool the front and rear brakes.

Over 75% of the sharp looking exterior body panels are made of carbon fiber and the composite materials domination on the interior is also pretty evident. Even though the STO is homologated for road use, it does not forget its pedigree. The extreme supercar features special interior trim, titanium roll bar and four-point seat belts.

In terms of appearance, the dual-tone Lamborghini Huracan STO derives its inspiration from the multiple Daytona winner with contrast aerodynamic elements, massive wheels and a purposeful rear wing.

Specifications

The latest Lambo supercar is powered by the familiar 5.0-liter direct injection, naturally aspirated V10 motor which is tuned to belt out an impressive 640 hp and 565 Nm of torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch 7-speed transmission. The Huracan STO can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.0 seconds while 0-200 kmph is dispatched in just 9.0 seconds. The car has a claimed top-speed of 310 kmph.

Braking is taken care by advanced F1-derived Brembo CCM-R (Carbon Ceramic for Racing) discs – 390 mm front and 360 mm rear. The car can come to a halt from 100 kph in just 30 meters while stopping from 200 kmph will take 110 meters. Highlights include rear wheel steering, ABS and traction control.

The 20-inch alloy wheels comes shod with specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport rubbers – 245/30 R20 front and 305/30 R20 rear. The Lamborghini Huracan STO is a good 43 kg lighter than the Huracan Performante which itself is a very serious supercar. The Italian supercar marque claims that the Huracan STO is almost as quick as the track-bred Huracan GT3 on slicks.

Lamborghini did not discuss about the number of units to be made or the prices but expect it to have a very limited production run with an eye-watering price tag.