Lamborghini Huracan STO India Launch Price Rs 5 Cr – 0 To 100 In 3 Seconds

Barring the doors and roof, all body panels of Huracan STO are made of carbon fibre while it rides on 20-inch magnesium wheels

Lamborghini has launched yet another beast in India in the form of Huracán STO at a price of Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The super sports car is a road-homologated version (even though barely) of Super Trofeo Evo race car with STO in the name stands for Super Trofeo Omologato.

It is now a direct successor to Huracan Performante which was essentially a scaled-up version of the standard Huracan. The Huracan STO possesses a heavy motorsport pedigree as it takes inspiration from Huracan GT3 EVO which is a three-time 24 hours of Daytona winner and two-time 12 hours of Sebring winner.

Mind-Boggling Performance

Developed by Lamborghini’s R&D, Squadra Corse, and Centro Stile departments, Huracan STO is the most aggressive road-legal Huracan ever and this is evident by its performance specs. Hence, it sits at the top of the Italian supercar brand’s food chain. At the heart, it gets the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 motor which propels Huracan Performante and EVO.

This unit pumps out a humongous 640 bhp and 565 Nm of peak torque which is passed on to the rear wheels via a seven-speed LDF DCT gearbox. While torque figure is slightly less than Huracan EVO (at 600 Nm), it compensates for it by its lightweight construction and superior aerodynamics. Its performance figures are a testament. 0-100 kmph can be attained in flat 3.0 seconds and 0-200 kmph can be done in just 9.0 seconds. The supercar can clock a top speed of 310 kmph.

Performance in Huracan STO can be controlled via three ANIMA driving modes namely STO’ for street driving, ‘Trofeo’ for maximum grip and lap times, and ‘Pioggia’ for wet laps. Braking duties are handled by a CCM-R system inspired by F1 applications with 60 percent higher stress resistance in comparison to traditional CCB.

Superior Aerodynamics

When it’s a Lambo, even the car’s exterior design also speaks of its performance. As already mentioned before, Huracan STO is aerodynamically superior to its other Huracan siblings. Weighing just 1,399kg it is a full 83 kilos lighter than an AWD Huracan Evo, and 43kg lighter than a Performante. This has been made possible with extensive use of lightweight materials.

75 percent of the car’s body panels are made of carbon fiber barring the roof and doors. Aerodynamics have improved courtesy of new larger vents on the hood, an air scoop on the rear hood and air intakes in the rear fender. In addition, the bonnet, front bumper and front fender combine to form a single unit. The rear bonnet features a shark fin for further aerodynamic enhancements and engine cooling.

The rear fender also gets a NACA air intake while the rear wing is a single slot with a double airfoil that can be manually adjusted to suit track characteristics. This provides additional downforce, especially when cornering. The company claims that all these enhancements have led to an increase in aerodynamic efficiency by 37 percent, and 53 percent more downforce than the Huracán Performante.