Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Launch Price Rs. 4.04 Crore

Lamborgini has been one of the most quintessential Italian mid-engined supercar brand around the world

Which car brand do you think has the most “Get your smartphone camera out” kinda appeal? Think. It has to be flamboyant. So, something Italian with a lot of design flair. Is it a Ferrari? Maybe. But a Lamborghini is still one of the most hyped up and thirsted upon car brands ever. Something that’ll bring out the inner child in you.

That is the case in India as well. Lamborghinis draw the most attention among any other supercars that we have here. Lamborghini has launched another version of Huracan in India. It is the Huracan Tecnica that is priced at Rs. 4.04 Crore. Let’s take a look.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Is Huracan Tecnica the wildest Lambo ever? Nah. We have Aventador. Is Huracan Tecnica the wildest Huracan ever? Again, no. Huracan is a series of supercars powered by a V10 engine that is also found on Audi R8 and it sits below Aventador range with V12. The wildest Huracan to date has to be Huracan Performante and even wilder Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata).

Huracan Tecnica slots above the standard Evo and Evo Spyder (Convertible hard roof) and below the Huracan STO as Performante is now discontinued. Essentially, what it is, is a more powerful version of RWD Huracan Evo and slightly less hard-core than Huracan STO. Even though Huracan range has been on sale for a long time and is due for an update, we still seem to get another version of the same car.

If we look at Huracan Tecnica’s weight-to-power ratio, it is 2.15 kg/CV which is just below STO’s 2.09 kg/CV. Huracan Tecnica weighs 1,379 kg dry which is less than XUV300 that is set for a facelift. In terms of design, Tecnica gets Lamborghini’s latest “Ypsilon” design language with a lot of Y-shaped elements. This design language was first spotted on the Terzo Millennio concept car with self-healing bodywork.

This design is also found on Sian Hybrid Hypercar too. On the inside, Huracan Tecnica gets suede upholstery which is not something suitable for India. But it misses out on the chopped-up carbon fiber elements that were found on Performante. Interiors also feature vertical touchscreen infotainment and a digital cockpit for drivers.

Specs & Pricing

Huracan Tecnica gets the same 5.2L V10 naturally aspirated engine with 640 bhp and mated to a 7-speed DCT. It is capable of taking this supercar from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds while STO can do it in 2.8 seconds and will sprint to reach 325 km/h top speed.

Huracan Tecnica doesn’t get ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) features that gave Performante and STO their incredible negative lift with active aerodynamics. But Tecnica gets a fixed rear spoiler that adds 35% more downforce than Evo. Fair enough. Tecnica also gets rear-wheel steering like most VW brands like Porsche.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has been priced at Rs. 4.04 crore (ex-sh) and at the same stage, the company has also procured a few orders for limited edition Aventador Ultimae. Huracan Tecnica slots below STO which is priced at Rs. 4.99 crores and compete against Ferrari F8 Tributo, McLaren GT, McLaren 720S, Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the likes. An AWD version of Huracan Tecnica is also likely to be launched too.