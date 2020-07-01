Lamborghini Sian inspires a unique yacht – Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63

The limited-edition ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ yacht was built to commemorate the Italian marque’s 1963 foundation

Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group has introduced their joint motor yacht project at Marina di Carrara in Tuscany, central Italy. Dubbed the ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’, the diesel-powered luxury yacht commemorates the Italian marque’s inception in 1963. The Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar range of yachts is quite popular among marine enthusiasts. Now, the new ‘Lamborghini of yachts’ has become a hot topic of discussion in online marine forums across the world.

The limited-edition ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ takes inspiration from Lamborghini’s all-new series-production hybrid supercar, Sian FKP 37 (most powerful Lamborghini supercar yet). Its aesthetics were transformed into marine form by the automaker’s design studio, Centro Stile with inputs from the minds at The Italian Sea Group, who designed and developed every other part of the project.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, states that the yacht stands as a valuable partnership that allows either company’s style and expertise to be shared in two different realms of transportation. Stefano further adds that the ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ would be the final result if he “had to imagine a Lamborghini on water”.

Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Group, commented that the yacht will become an icon in the future like the supercar it was inspired by. The ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ is the fastest model in the Tecnomar line yet and the first unit will be ready for its customer in the starting months of next year. It can attain a top speed of 60knots (~111km/h) and a cruising speed of 40knots (~74km/h) — quite impressive for a power yacht.

Powering the ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ are two massive 24.24-litre MAN V12 diesel engines that produce a combined output of 1471kW (~1973bhp) and 6500Nm of torque. The yacht unsurprisingly weighs in at 24 tons (21.77 tonnes). Length x width measures stand at 63 x 18 feet or 19.2 x 5.48 metres.

Across its exteriors and interiors, one can notice typical Lamborghini design principles alongside some historical influence from Marcello Gandhini’s flawless lines. Besides the Sian, the yacht pays subtle tributes to models such as the Miura, Countach and Terzo Millennium concept. Cosmetic specifications are 100 per cent customisable through Lamborgini’s Ad Personam personalisation platform.

The standard package includes lots of carbon fibre, Lamborghini rudder/steering wheel, a large digital instrument console, sports seats and more. Even the engine-start button (one for each engine) is the same one found in modern Lamborghini products.