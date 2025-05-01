Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Price Rs 6 Cr – 920 Bhp, 340 Km/h

Iconic Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini, unveiled Temerario around 9 months ago. This is a spiritual successor of Huracan, which has been one of the most popular and successful models from Lamborghini. Now, Lamborghini has brought Temerario to Indian shores via CBU route. Let’s take a closer look.

Lamborghini Temerario India Launch

Price tag Lamborghini has set for Temerario in the Indian market is Rs 6 crore (Ex-sh). This is a massive jump from Huracan it replaces, but Temerario packs a whole lot more technology than Huracan ever did. There is a higher performance ceiling than a Huracan, which should be appealing for prospective buyers.

Since this is a supercar, we have to start with powertrains and performance quotient it brings to the table. Powering the Temerario is a 4L Twin Turbo V8 that is capable of churning out 800 bhp and 730 Nm and can revv up to 10,000 RPM! Lamborghini claims this is the highest-revving and the most powerful V8 ever fitted to a production car.

However, that is not the whole story. This engine is mated to three electric motors and a 3.8 kWh battery pack. One 150 bhp and 300 Nm motor is mounted directly in its 8-speed DCT gearbox and the other two (82 bhp each) are mounted in each axle. Total system output of Lamborghini Temerario is 920 bhp and 800 Nm.

Performance redefined!

This is enough to propel Temerario from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. Unleashed, Lamborghini Temerario will hit a top speed of 340 km/h, which is 10 km/h shy of its bigger brother Revuelto with a V12. The 3.8 kWh battery can be charged via an AC socket, making it a PHEV.

With performance like this, there has to be a robust braking system. At the front, Temerario gets 410mm aluminium discs with 10-piston calipers, while rear gets 390mm discs with four-piston calipers, allowing Temerario to stop from 100 km/h to a standstill in as short as 32m. Temerario is an AWD vehicle and it features a Drift mode too, a first for any Lamborghini.

Lamborghini is offering an Alleggerita Pack with Temerario which promises 158% more aerodynamic performance than a Huracan Evo. Alleggerita means lightness and it brings down the weight from 1,715 kg of standard model to 1,690 kg. It offers carbon fibre wheels, rear wing and front bumper element.

Eccentric design

Design-wise, Temerario looks unmistakably a Lamborghini even from a mile away. No matter which colour it dons, it will bring out the child inside the audience and force them to take their smartphones out to pap it. It just is spectacular to look at with sharp and striking design elements with hexagonal motifs in DRLs and it screams excitement.

On the inside, jet-fighter theme continues along with hexagonal elements. There’s a 12.3-inch digital cluster for driver, a 9.1-inch display for front passenger and a portrait-style 8.4-inch display for infotainment screen in the centre. There are comfort seats with heating and ventilation and packs more luggage carrying capacity than Huracan.