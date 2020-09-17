Lamborghini Urus driving in Bangalore streets – Gets 2.4 kmpl mileage

Lamborghini Urus is considered to be one of the fastest SUVs currently in the world

Indian auto buyers are obsessed about the fuel efficiency figures of a car or a two-wheeler. The question “Kitna deti hai?” is a common one whenever a buyer enters a showroom to take a look of a vehicle. Given the high prices of fuel in the country, the question for most times seems absolutely justified. But would you ask this question when you come across a Lamborghini.

Lamborghini is an ultra luxury car brand synonymous for its high-end supercars. None of its offerings come cheap as all products are direct imports via the CBU route. Given that the brand strictly focuses on offering performance-oriented cars, it utilises powerful V6 and V8 or even higher specced engines which have huge development and manufacturing costs.

A enthusiast (with a healthy bank balance) won’t give much thought about how fuel economy would a Lamborghini return. That’s like asking for something complementary on a menu of a grand 5-star hotel’s restaurant. An owner of such an expensive car would surely have sufficient to keep its tank filled. However, such strong is our obsession about mileage that we can’t help when we think about it, even for a Lamborghini.

A video uploaded by Catch A Mile on YouTube can give us some insights about this. The car in question here is the Lamborghini Urus which is considered to be one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

At the start of the video, the vlogger gives a nice around of the Coupe SUV. The customised interiors with neon green accents adds a nice contrast and also enhances the sportiness. The list of features is exhaustive and one article may not suffice hence it is better to skip that part.

Real-World Fuel Efficiency

The owner then takes his Urus to the streets of Bangalore along with the vlogger. The whole objective is to find out how much fuel economy an Urus can return in a real world scenario. The claimed efficiency figures made by the company stands at around 8 kmpl which is substandard itself. After covering a little distance on surprisingly relaxed and uncongested Bangalore streets, the owner read out the mileage figure which showed a meagre 2.4 kmpl on its instrument cluster.

The owner further added that once Urus is engaged to the track specific Corsa mode, the figures further drop to a sparse 1.8 kmpl. The Corsa mode makes the fuel-air mixture much richer so that it can unleash all its power at one go. To give a glimpse of its power, the SUV reaches 120 kmph barely within a few hundred metres. Such power is difficult to harness, especially on bustling and congested Indian roads.

Exhilarating Performance

Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine which cranks out 641 bhp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. Power can be sent to all wheels using an AWD system through an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed has been capped at 305 kmph for safety reasons. The base price of Urus starts at Rs 3.1 crore (ex-showroom) which can easily stretch to around Rs 4 crore with all the taxes and customisation one opts for.