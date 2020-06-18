Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule debuts with exclusive spec options

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule range was created by the brand’s design department, Centro Stile

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini has introduced an exclusive specification palette for its ‘Super SUV’, Urus. Dubbed ‘Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule’, the portfolio offers a range of unique pearl-finish shades and styling elements that pay tribute to Lamborghini’s tradition of bright colours. It is hard for a non-car person to imagine a Lamborghini product in a colour which doesn’t pop. Oftentimes, yellow would be the first guess.

At the moment, there are three choices coming under Pearl Capsule: Verde Mantis (green), Arancio Borealis (orange) and Giallo Inti (yellow). The shades go against gloss black treatments on the base of bumpers, rocker panel and roof. To complete the “dramatic two-tone effect”, Pearl Capsule Urus variants ride on 23-inch Taigete wheels finished in Shiny Black and colour-matched rims.

On the inside, customers can opt between three dual-tone Alcantara themes: Verde Faunus, Arancio Leonis and Giallo Taurus. Of course, the choices cannot be intermixed with each other or the three external shades — unless the customer wishes to spend an exorbitant amount of money (greater than one’s lack of taste) for a made-to-order example under Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customisation platform.

Interior highlights include ‘Q-Citura’ contrast stitching in hexagons as standard, dedicated embroidery, Carbon Package and black anodised aluminium inserts. Pearl Capsule, the “pinnacle of bespoke craftsmanship” as the company states, was created by Lamborghini’s design department, Centro Stile.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, shares that 80 per cent of Urus buyers are new to the brand and out of this, 10 per cent are women drivers. Hence, the Lamborghini Centro Stile team envisioned Pearl Capsule options keeping a broader range of buyers in mind. For the 2021 model year, the Lamborghini Urus receives some welcome improvements such as new key design, Grigio Keres metallic grey shade, updated Parking Assistance Package (optional), 17-speaker 730W Sensonum audio (optional) and more. Ad Personam customisation possibilities have been broadened as well.

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol mill shared by a number of products coming under Volkswagen AG’s MLBevo platform. It generates 641bhp @ 6,000rpm and 850Nm @ 2,250-4,500rpm while mated to an 8-speed ZF 8HP automatic which drives all four wheels.

The performance SUV will soon face a tough rival from its home country, the Ferrari Purosangue. Across price segments, manufacturers are witnessing a growing demand for crossovers or SUVs. This stands true in the budget category too.