Lamborghini Urus Performante Launch Price Rs 4.22 Cr

Apart from all the cosmetic changes, Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a bump in its power from 641 to 657 bhp

If there is one car brand that commands the most ‘get your camera out’ appeal, it has to be Lamborghini. Making supercars since decades, the Italian company has ventured sideways occasionally and has made LM002 pickup truck, Urus SUV and even built a one-off Estoque 4-door sedan concept as well.

After launching Huracan Tecnica in India, the company has turned towards Urus. Which has created quite a stir. A lot of celebrities own one as it is the most-suited Lamborghini for Indian road conditions. Lamborghini has done an excellent job in pulling off an SUV that looks like a proper Lamborghini, instead of a glorified Audi SQ8. Now, the Italian marque has launched the Lamborghini Urus Performante in India.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched

Priced at Rs. 4.22 crores (ex-sh), the logical competitors for Urus Performante in India would be its cousins Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Turbo along with other rivals like Maserati Levante Trofeo, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 63 AMG, Aston Martin DBX, BMW X5 M and the likes. Performante version costs Rs. 1.12 crore more than the standard variant that is priced at Rs. 3.10 Crore.

For the extra money, Lamborghini Urus Performante gets a redesigned front bumper along with air vents on its side for active aerodynamics. Air dams to cool its engine are now blackened which gives a sportier look. Also present at the front, is a new front splitter made of carbon fibre. It adds downforce at the front to improve dynamics.

Front diffuser is made of carbon fibre too. Main change at front is an addition of a carbon fibre bonnet that gets ventilation as well. At the side, there are new carbon fibre wheel arches and Performante gets optional 22” or even 23” alloys that look absolutely gangster. For reference, standard Urus gets 21” wheels.

On the inside, Lamborghini Urus Performante gets an option between Alcantara or leather upholstery, and hexagonal stitch patterns on its seats giving it a fresh appearance. Performante badges are found on seats, door pads and roof lining as well. However, all the carbon fibre trims that it now gets are regular weave patterns and not chopped up carbon fibre that Performante version of Huracan got.

Specs & Features

Lamborghini Urus Performante gets the same 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine. It kicks out 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Power is up by 16 bhp over the standard Urus, while torque is kept the same. It is coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Lamborghini Urus Performante can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and touch 306 km/h top speed.

To efficiently put down its power bump and reduced weight, Lamborghini Urus Performante gets coil spring suspension and gets a new ‘Rally’ mode along with regular ‘Strada’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Corsa’ modes. If air suspension is your jam, Lamborghini offers it with the Urus S which additionally gets ‘Sabbia’ (sand), Neve (snow) and Terra (mud). Urus S is said to make it to our shores as well.