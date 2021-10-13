Lamborghini Urus At The World’s Highest Driveable Road – Umling La Pass

Despite challenges of height, wind and weather, the Lamborghini Urus took on the Umling La Pass with not only one but two successful attempts

A yellow coloured Lamborghini Urus was set against the pristine white background of the highest driveable road in the world at the Umling Pass in Ladakh region. Situated at a height of 19,300 feet above sea level, this region saw a Giallo Auge (yellow) Lamborghini Urus traverse across this highest drivable road not only once but twice, on the 8th and on the 9th of October 2021.

Along the 87.5 km drive from Hanle to Umling La, the Lamborghini Urus took on the road under Terra and Sport driving modes. This is a road that sits higher, by at least 1000 ft, than the base camp of Mount Everest.

Lamborghini URUS Drives To Umling La

The road has been built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Project Himank and headed by Chief Engineer Brigadier DM Purvimath. It is even higher than the South Base Camp in Nepal that is at an altitude of 17,598 ft, and the North Base Camp in Tibet that stands at an altitude of 16,900 ft. It is also higher than the Siachen glacier is at a height of 17,700 ft.

The feat was carried out under extreme weather conditions. Temperatures in the region dip to -10 and -20 degrees, oxygen levels at this altitude are about 50 per cent less than normal and wind speeds are at 40-80 km/h. The air is extremely thin and yet the BRO managed to turn what was once a dirt road full of gravel into a full-on paved blacktop.

Lamborghini Urus in India

Lamborghini has now delivered 300 units of its various models to customers across India. The Urus SUV be a strong performer in the company’s lineup has seen delivery of 100 units in the country. This SUV was first brought to India in 2018 at a base price of Rs 3.10 crore.

The powerful V8 twin turbocharged 4.0 liter engine of the URUS offers 650 hp and 850 Nm torque. It allows the Lamborghini Urus to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h.

In 2021, Lamborghini India has launched Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule, Urus Graphite Capsule and the Huracán STO. The luxury market is evolving in India and apart from increased demand from younger segment of buyers who are first-generation business entrepreneurs, demand is also seen rising in smaller cities and towns.

In September 2021, to celebrate the 300 unit sales milestone, the company organized a lifestyle event. Lamborghini Day was held with 50 owners with drives undertaken at three locations – Mumbai-Pune, Bengaluru-Hampi and Delhi-Jewar.