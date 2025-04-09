Land Rover Baby Defender Spied – Mercedes Little G Rival

Expected to be launched as ‘Defender Sport’, the compact electric 4×4 Land Rover ‘Baby Defender’ is expected to go on sale in 2027

As part of its electrification goals, Land Rover is working on multiple new models. One of these is a smaller electric 4×4 version of the Defender, which has been in the news for quite some time. The baby Defender has now been spotted on road tests for the first time. Let’s explore some of its key features and other aspects.

Land Rover Baby Defender Spied

Similar to the current Land Rover Defender, the smaller sibling has a rugged, boxy profile. Dimensionally, the baby Defender is speculated to be around 4.6-meter long, 2-meter wide and 1.8-meter tall. These numbers indicate that the SUV, despite being relatively small, will still have a commanding road presence.

The size is comparable to SUVs like Skoda Kodiaq and upcoming Dacia Bigster. Overall look and feel is enhanced as the baby Defender inherits the bold, angular proportions of its larger sibling. As revealed in the spy shots, the baby Defender has a flat, upright nose, similar to the larger Defender. It ensures a tough, rugged look for the SUV.

Finer details about the lighting elements and grille design are not clear due to the heavy camouflage. Similar to the larger Defender, one can expect use of rectangular shapes for such components. Other key highlights include rugged front and rear bumper, body cladding, large alloy wheels in blacked-out finish and flush-fitting door handles.

Off-roading capabilities

As compared to the larger Defender, the smaller sibling appears to have a more road-focused design. However, the Land Rover badge on baby Defender should ensure enough capability to tackle mild to moderate off-road tracks. The go-anywhere attitude of Defender SUVs won’t be completely diluted with the smaller-sized Defender.

Moreover, a wide range of outdoor-focused accessories may be available such as protective cladding, off-road tyres, roof racks, camping gear, etc. The formula of carving out smaller road going versions of Range Rover and Discovery family of SUVs have worked and the same is expected with Defender as well.

Platform and powertrain

Upcoming Land Rover Baby Defender will be based on the new EMA platform, which has been developed exclusively for electric vehicles. This platform will also be seen with the next-gen versions of Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport. JLR CEO Adrian Mardell had earlier confirmed that the EMA platform will spawn a new model that will mark the Defender family’s entry into the compact 4×4 segment.

Talking about the powertrain, the EMA platform is designed to support 800V architecture. Charging will be pretty quick. The battery charging setup of baby Defender is expected to be in line with industry standards. The battery packs will be manufactured at Tata’s new UK-based factory, which is owned by JLR. These battery packs will have a higher energy density in comparison to the ones used with Jaguar I-Pace.

The battery packs are expected to be slimmer, which will unlock more cabin space. This will be beneficial for both family buyers and commercial users. One can also expect a raised ride height, made possible with the slimmer battery packs. This will ensure that even the baby Defender provides an experience similar to that of the larger Defender.

Baby Defender can help generate large volumes for JLR globally. A significant percentage of the sales are expected from the UK. While the battery packs will be manufactured in Somerset, the baby Defender will be built at the Merseyside plant. In terms of competition, the baby Defender will primarily rival the upcoming Mercedes ‘Little G’.

