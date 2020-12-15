Land Rover Defender Hybrid SUV India Bookings Open – Goes On Sale Next Year

JLR recently started accepting bookings for Jaguar I-Pace in India in November 2020

A couple of weeks after the new Land Rover Defender is launched in India, the British marque has now announced the commencement of bookings for the hybrid version of the tough SUV. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has started accepting bookings for the upcoming Defender P400e.

P400e is the first electrified form of Defender and the first Plug-in Hybrid offering from the house of JLR in India. The model was globally revealed for the first time three months ago. Deliveries of the plug-in derivative of Defender are to start sometime next year.

Powertrain & Performance Details

The major update is in its heart. Under its hood, it gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine mated to a 143 bhp electric motor which draws its power from a 19.2 kWh battery pack.

This powertrain returns a massive combined output of 403 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque. In its pure IC engine form, the petrol mill can send up to 300 bhp of maximum power to all four wheels.

The PHEV variant is claimed to be as good an off-roader as the regular Defender. It gets a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and JLR’s state of art Terrain Response Management. It rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped around by all-terrain tyres. This electrified Defender can clock a top speed of 209 kmph and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.6 seconds.

Charging Setup

JLR will be providing each P400e customer with charging setups- a charging cable that can be plugged into a standard 15A socket at home or office and a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger can juice up the 19.2 kWh battery pack up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Regenerative braking is also used to charge up the battery.

Variants and Configurations

Unlike the regular Defender, Defender P400e will only be available in long wheelbase form, i.e., a 5-door 110 iteration and is available across four variants- SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X. P400e will be offered in both 5-seat and 6-seat configurations. Prices of the Defender P400e have not been revealed yet which is expected to happen around its launch sometime next year.

Tata Motors-owned JLR recently commenced bookings in November for another electrified car in the form of Jaguar I-Pace for Indian consumers. A similar plug-in hybrid variant is also expected to be offered on the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel unit at a later stage although there is no official confirmation form the company regarding this.