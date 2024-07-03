Land Rover Defender Octa Announced, Starting Rs 2.65 Cr – Up To 586bhp, 800Nm

The new Land Rover Defender Octa is the most high-performance version of Defender lineup ever and it ups the quotient of toughness and luxury

Defender is a name synonymous with off-roading and generally induces a sense of solidity and robustness. Land Rover has just announced the Defender Octa, the most powerful version of this platform yet. Powered by the new 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 motor, it replaces JLR’s old 5.0L Supercharged unit. Here’s everything you need to know about.

Land Rover Defender Octa

According to Land Rover, the name Octa is inspired by Diamonds, as it is both tough and luxurious. Like a Defender. Land Rover Defender Octa is set to redefine tough luxury in automobiles and the 4X4 is announced for India at a starting price of Rs 2.65 cr (Ex-sh). There is a more exclusive Edition One that can be had for Rs 2.85 cr (Ex-sh).

Only the Edition One gets exclusive Faroe Green exterior paint scheme with Khaki and Ebony seam-less knit Ultrafabrics for upholstery on the inside. Also exclusive to Edition One are 20-inch forged alloy wheels with options for A/T tyres and chopped Carbon Fibre elements adorning the car’s exteriors and interiors.

Octa gets a unique new emblem and Edition One gets an emblem of its own. New Defender Octa gets largest on any Defender, 33-inch tyres and thus the extended wheel arches. Front and rear bumpers are new, matching the new flared arches. There is tough metallic multi-panel bash plate, for under protection. Quad exhaust setup looks rad too.

Tough Luxury!

All Octa models feature a Narvick Black roof and tailgate. For the first time, Defender Octa boasts of hydraulically interlinked 6D Dynamics semi-active suspension setup for no compromises and the fastest steering geometry of any Defender to date. Octa gets 400mm front brakes with Brembo calipers. Also impressive is the 1 metre water wading capability.

On the inside, only Edition One gets chopped Carbon Fibre trims and Ultrafabric PU options. Both Standard Defender Octa and Edition One gets the new Performance Seats, along with Body and Soul audio technology, allowing front occupants to both hear and feel the music. We wish Land Rover consider locally assembling Defender Octa for a more attractive pricing like Range Rover models.

Powertrains-wise, we get an all new engine with Defender Octa. Performance metrics are impressive with up to 586 bhp and 800 Nm (in Dynamic Launch Mode, 750 Nm standard) and 100 km/h sprint coming up in just 4 seconds. This new engine is complemented by a host of electronics like enhanced drive modes (Comfort, Dynamic and Octa), off-road launch control, switchable traction control, off-road ABS, Clear-Sight Ground View and Terrain Response Modes (Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow and Rock Crawl).

The new avatar of all-terrain high performance SUV will debut at Goodwood Festival Of Speed and bookings will commence soon. Where rivals are concerned, Land Rover Defender Octa will lock horns with luxury legacy off-roaders like Mercedes-Benz G Class and Lexus LX.

Statement from Land Rover

Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: “With New Defender OCTA we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability, and a testament to what we can achieve utilising the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division. With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D Dynamics suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable.”

Jamal Hameedi, Director of SVO, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Our high-performance experts have achieved the impossible with Defender OCTA, working tirelessly over the past three years to create the most capable Defender ever made – regardless of which surface it is enjoyed on. They have re-engineered components throughout the vehicle to ensure Defender OCTA is the perfect companion for epic adventures anywhere on the planet.”