Land Rover Defender Octa Launch Price Rs 2.59 Cr – 4.4L V8, 635 Bhp

The iconic Defender off-roader from Land Rover needs no introduction, even in India. The company has just launched Defender Octa in India to rival another iconic off-roader Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. Land Rover is also offering an Edition One version of Defender Octa throughout the first year of production. Let’s take a closer look.

Land Rover Defender Octa Launch

World-renowned SUV manufacturer, Land Rover, announced Defender Octa for India in July 2024. It has been launched in India now. Where pricing is concerned, Land Rover Defender Octa has been priced at Rs 2.59 Cr (Ex-sh) and the Edition One, which is a more off-road biased version, has been priced at Rs 2.79 Cr (Ex-sh). The four colours include Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Petra Copper and Faroe Green.

Defender Octa is only offered with the popular 110 version (positioned above 90 and below 130). It is positioned as the most powerful and off-road centric version of Defender yet. The latter is true especially with Edition One variant, which takes off-road prowess a couple of notches above the standard Defender Octa.

Where design is concerned, Defender Octa has been transformed into a mean machine and it looks wild and muscular. This effect primarily comes from the flared wheel arches that house 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped with fat rubber. Edition One variant gets smaller 20-inch wheels wrapped with taller profile tyres for better off-road capability.

Front bumper is revised for higher ground clearance. Speaking of, there has been a 28 mm increase in ground clearance which now stands at 319 mm. It gets the new 6D Dynamics suspension with longer wishbones, greater wheel articulation and even an off-road launch mode. When compared to standard Defender 110, Octa gets 100 mm higher water wading as well.

More oomph!

On the inside, Defender Octa bears additional goodies and upgrades when compared to standard Defender 110. For starters, it gets a larger 11.4-inch infotainment screen, a small fridge in centre console, 3D knit leather upholstery along with Land Rover’s Body and Soul Seat technology. This allows for occupants to feel the low frequencies as well as hearing it.

Under the bonnet, Land Rover Defender Octa now has a new V8 heart. Unlike the Supercharged 5.0L V8 engine Defender used to get, Defender Octa brings the BMW-sourced Twin Turbo 4.4L V8 engine. This engine generates up to 635 bhp and 800 Nm. Defender Octa can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and it will hit 250 km/h. Considering Defender has aerodynamics of a brick and weighs as much as it does, it is rather impressive.