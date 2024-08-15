Land Rover Defender Variant Rejig – Now Starts At Rs 1.04 Crore

With a more curated variant lineup, Land Rover Defender is now available with only two engine options in India

Based on evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics, Land Rover Defender range has been revamped in India for 2024. Popular models have been retained, while the relatively less selling variants are discontinued. The base variant now costs more, although the top-spec variant is now more accessible.

Land Rover Defender 2024 – Variants, pricing

Post the variant rejig exercise, Land Rover Defender is now available at a starting price of Rs 1.04 crore. The top variant is being offered at Rs 1.57 crore. This price range is a significant change over the earlier range of Rs 92.70 lakh to Rs 2.85 crore. For the base 90 body style, the entry-level petrol variant is no longer available. It explains the higher starting price of Land Rover Defender in India. On the other hand, the V8 model has been discontinued, resulting in lower top-end price.

Land Rover Defender – Powertrain options

In India, Land Rover Defender is now available with only two engine options and a total of seven variants. Some of the models have been discontinued such as the V8 and PHEV variants. Users can choose from either the 2.0-litre petrol or the 3.0-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine is now available with only the 110-body style and limited to the X-Dynamic HSE trim. The diesel unit is available for all three body styles – 90, 110 and 130. There are no changes to the body styles, which are the same as earlier. The diesel engine can be had with the X-Dynamic HSE, X, and Sedona Edition trims.

Before the variant rejig, Land Rover Defender was available with five engine options. Apart from the 2.0-litre petrol and the 3.0-litre diesel that have been carried forward, there was a 3.0-litre petrol, a 5.0-litre V8 engine and a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV). As variants with these engines could have lower demand, the discontinuation may not have a major impact on sales.

By focusing on popular models, resource utilization across production, marketing and inventory can be optimized. Retaining and promoting popular variants can enhance the brand’s reputation for offering desirable and high-quality products. It can help attract more customers and strengthen market position. Consumer demand can be met more effectively, thereby improving overall customer satisfaction and customer loyalty.

An import product

Land Rover Defender will continue to be a fully imported product in India. It explains the high pricing, as compared to international markets. For example, Land Rover Defender in the UK starts at £58,310 (Rs 62.81 lakh) for the 90 body style. The Defender 130 starts at £81,585, which is approximately Rs 87.88 lakh. As is evident, all the body styles are much cheaper without the import duty and taxes. In comparison, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are now assembled locally in India. Deliveries of locally assembled Range Rover Sport have commenced recently.