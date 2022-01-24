Large SUV Sales Dec 2021 – Fortuner MS Nears 90 Percent After Endeavour Exit

Toyota Fortuner led the segment with a 212.84 percent YoY growth and a near 90 percent share

SUV sales continue to show resilience to volatility in the car market that is facing severe shortage of semi-conductors and other part supplies. The Large SUVs however, caters to a niche segment of buyers. Their overall sales are at significantly lower volumes as compared to SUVs in other categories.

This segment has seen sales of 2,043 units in December 2021, up 29.47 percent over 1,578 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales dipped 4.26 percent from 2,134 units sold in November 2021.

Large SUV Sales Dec 2021 – Fortuner Extends Market Share

Toyota Fortuner headed this list and was the only model in this segment to surpass sales above the 1,000 unit mark. Others on this list did not see sales cross above the 200 unit level. Fortuner has always been the leader in this segment, but sales have grown even more after the exit of Ford Endeavour from India.

The Fortuner currently holds an 89.43 percent share as of December 2021 up from 86.41 percent held in November 2021. Toyota Fortuner saw its sales at 1,827 units in the past month, up from 584 units sold in December 2020. It was, however, a MoM decrease of 0.92 percent from 1,844 units sold in November 2021.

Following Toyota Fortuner was MG Gloster at No. 2. It had sales of 108 units last month, down 76.42 percent over 458 units sold in December 2020. Sales had stood at 102 units in November 2021, relating to a 5.88 percent MoM growth with share in this segment increasing from 86.41 percent to 89.43 percent.

Skoda Kodiaq – New Entrant

Skoda Kodiaq was recently launched. Dispatch to dealers started last month. The 7 seater SUV has seen sales of 55 units in the past month. The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq has just been launched in India and comes in at prices starting from Rs 34.99 lakh for the base Style variant. Sportline variant is priced at Rs 35.99 lakh while the top spec L&K variant costs Rs 37.49 lakh.

As Hyundai gears up for launch of 2022 Tucson SUV, the present generation model has been noting declining sales. Sales of Tucson in the past month dipped 56.25 percent to 35 units, down from 80 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales also dipped 67.59 percent from 108 units sold in November 2021.

The Tailenders

Mahindra Alturas has seen a 100 percent growth in December 2021 to 18 units, up from 9 units sold in December 2020. However, its performance in November 2021 was better with 80 units sold during the month, relating to a 77.50 percent de-growth. With SsangYong no longer a part of Mahindra, it remains to be seen what happens to Alturas in India.

Ford Endeavour, once a popular offering in the full-size 7-seater SUV space, of which 447 units were sold in December 2020 has since been discontinued even as Ford has ceased its operations in India. Ford now plans to introduce the Mustang coupe and Mustang Mach-E in India via the CBU route, though specific timeline or details have been revealed as on date. Large SUV segment will soon find a new competitor in the form of 7-seater Jeep SUV which is likely to be called Meridian upon its launch in India.