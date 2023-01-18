Large SUV Sales Dec 2022 – Fortuner, Meridian, Gloster, Kodiaq

Large SUV sales in December 2022 saw a YoY growth while MoM sales fell with all but the Gloster registering growth

Following our earlier sales reports of mid-size SUV sales (XUV700, Safari, Hector), Compact SUV sales (Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Kushaq) and sub-compact sub 4m SUV sales (Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet) for December 2022, we now detail sales in the large SUV segment.

The list which consists of the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Mahindra Alturas has seen a YoY growth of 4.88 percent to 2,106 units in the past month, up from 2,008 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 17.73 percent from 2,560 units sold in Nov 2022.

Large SUV Sales Dec 2022

Segment leader was the Toyota Fortuner with sales of 1,603 units in Dec 2022. No other model in this list was able to cross even the 500 unit mark in the past month. Fortuner sales dipped YoY by 12.26 percent from 1,827 units sold in Dec 2021 while MoM sales fell 18.51 percent from 1,967 units sold in Nov 2022.

The Fortuner commands a 76.12 percent market share. Later this year or at the start of 2024, the next-generation Toyota Fortuner can be expected to be launched. It is set to come in with a host of interior and exterior updates. At No. 2 was the Jeep Meridian. Sales stood at 285 units in the past month with a 13.53 percent market share. There had been 344 units sold in Nov 2022 relating to a 17.15 percent MoM de-growth.

It was the MG Gloster that featured next on this list of best-selling large SUVs in December 2022. Gloster sales were higher by 2.78 percent on a YoY basis to 111 units in Dec 2022, up from 108 units sold in Dec 2021 relating to a volume growth of 3 units and commanding a market share of 5.27 percent. MoM sales also increased 4.72 percent from 106 units sold in Nov 2022.

In fact, MG Gloster was the only large SUV on this list to post both a YoY and MoM growth. MG Motor India has hiked prices across range from Jan 2023. The Gloster which was earlier priced from Rs 32.00 – 40.78 lakh, is now higher by 1.88-2.45 percent to new pricing of Rs 32.60 – 41.78 lakh, ex-sh.

Skoda Kodiaq YoY Growth at 94.55 percent

There was also the Skoda Kodiaq on this list with a YoY growth of 94.55 percent to 107 units in Dec 2022. This was over 55 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 22.46 percent from 138 units sold in Nov 2022. The Kodiaq currently commands a 5.08 percent market share. The 2022 Kodiaq Facelift, launched last year, is a part of the company’s India 2.0 Strategy. It is priced at Rs 35.00-37.50 lakh, ex-sh.

Mahindra Alturas, which once was an important model in this segment has been discontinued. There had been 0 units sold in the past month even as there had been 18 units sold in Dec 2021 and just 5 units in Nov 2022.