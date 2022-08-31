Large SUV Sales July 2022 – Fortuner, Meridian, Gloster, Kodiaq

D-Segment premium SUV sales saw a 20.90 percent YoY growth while MoM sales dipped by 13.47 percent

SUVs have seen outstanding demand in Indian markets. These vehicles have several benefits over smaller sedans and hatchbacks. They being taller, provide a better view of the road ahead while higher road clearance that these SUVs offer is a boon in a country like India with its overall bad road conditions.

Earlier we took a look at the sub-compact SUV (sub 4m) sales, compact SUV sales and Mid-Size SUV sales. In this post, we will take a look at the large SUV sales. In July 2022, large SUV sales stood at 3,893 units, a YoY growth of 20.90 percent from 3,220 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 13.47 percent from 4,499 units sold in June 2022.

Toyota Fortuner at No. 1

Toyota Fortuner headed this list with 3,000 units sold in the past month, up 67.69 percent from 1,789 units sold in July 2021. This was a 1,211 unit volume growth with a 77.06 percent share. Mom sales on the other hand fell 4.25 percent from 3,133 units sold in June 2021. Toyota Kirloskar Motors hiked prices of the Fortuner and Innova in July 2022. Following this price hike, the Fortuner is now priced from Rs 32.40 lakh to Rs 49.57 lakhs.

At No. 2 on the large SUV sales list was the Jeep Meridian. Sales were at 440 units in July 2022 down 58.92 percent from 1,071 units sold in June 2022. Jeep launched the Meridian in India in May 2022. It is priced from Rs 29.9 lakh to Rs 36.95 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

MG Gloster sales dipped 30.58 percent YoY to 253 units in July 2021, down from 363 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales on the other hand improved 66.89 percent from 151 units sold in June 2022. MG is getting ready to launch updated new Gloster.

Kodiaq, Alturas, Endeavour

Skoda Kodiaq facelift, launched in India in January 2022 had sales of 110 units in June 2022. This was a 39.24 percent MoM growth over 79 units sold in June 2022. It had a share percentage of 1.76 percent which improved to 2.83 percent in the past month.

Mahindra Alturas posted YoY and MoM growth in July 2022 to 91 units from 44 units sold in July 2021 and 65 units sold in June 2022. Share percentage also increased from 1.44 percent to 2.34 percent in July 2022.

Ford Endeavour sales were down to 0 units in July 2022 from 1,024 units sold in July 2021. The 2023 Ford Endeavour is making headlines in global markets, but it will not be launched in India. It is based on a T6 platform on which the Ranger pick-up truck is also positioned. The company has also planned launch of the 2023 Ford Endeavour Wildtrak of which patents have been leaked. In all, Ford will be offering the new Endeavour in six variants of Ambient, Trend, Trend Sport, Titanium, Wildtrak and Platinum depending on the market.