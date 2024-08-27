Large SUV Sales July 2024 – Fortuner Leads, Gloster Gets Up To Rs 6 Lakh Discount

While large SUV sales are on a decline, mid-size SUV, compact SUV and sub 4m SUV segments have been witnessing steady growth

At the top tier of India’s SUV obsession is where we find offerings like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. These large SUVs are often what inspires and fuels the interest towards SUV genre for many. Where sales are concerned, the numbers these large SUVs are not exactly earth-shattering. Let’s see what the sales prospects of this segment looked like in July 2024.

Large SUV Sales July 2024

For the month of July 2024, Indian SUV buyers bought 2,874 large SUVs. Which is little when compared to 1,02,235 sub 4m SUVs, 44,484 compact SUVs and 26,890 mid-size SUVs sold in July 2024. Currently, we have sales records of four large SUVs on sale in India – Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian.

Like clockwork, Toyota Fortuner graced the top position with 2,380 units sold in July 2024. The lead with which Toyota Fortuner dominates this segment, is noteworthy. In many ways, Toyota Fortuner defines this segment.

When compared to 3,129 units sold in July 2023 and 2,675 units sold in June 2024, Toyota Fortuner fell into the red, witnessing a 23.94% YoY decline and an 11.03% MoM decline. Volume lost YoY was 749 units and in MoM, it was 295 units. Toyota Fortuner commands an 82.81% market share in this segment.

In 2nd place, we have Skoda Kodiaq with 240 units sold last month and secured an 8.35% market share of this segment. When compared to 159 units sold last year and 137 units sold a month before, Kodiaq registered 50.94% YoY and 75.18% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 81 units YoY and 101 units MoM.

Kodiaq is the only one on this list to clock both YoY and MoM growth. In 3rd place, we have Gloster from MG Motor with 191 units sold and a 6.65% market share. There was a 23.90% YoY decline with 60 units lost in volume, but Gloster managed to register a MoM growth of 44.70%, gaining 59 units in volume.

Lastly, we have the Jeep Meridian. With 63 units sold in July 2024. Jeep sold 164 Meridians last year and 65 Meridians a month ago. Comparatively, Jeep Meridian sales declined by 61.59% YoY and 3.08% MoM. In total, large SUV sales July 2024 charts registered 2,874 units with 22.39% YoY and 4.49% MoM decline. Thus losing 829 units in volume YoY and 135 units MoM.

MG Gloster gets up to Rs 6 lakh discount

Indian automotive market is slowly shifting towards SUVs and vehicles marketed as SUVs. There are good sales prospects for SUVs in the lower segments, but nothing to write home about, in large SUV segment. As seen in the sales charts below, numbers for the large segment has been declining as smaller SUVs are getting better, by the day.

MG Motor is on the verge of launching the new Gloster facelift soon. Ahead of the launch, MG is offering up to Rs 6 lakh, depending on the variant. This is a dealer-level discount and is likely to be in place until the stocks last.