Large SUV Sales March 2022 – Fortuner, Gloster, Kodiaq, Alturas

Toyota Fortuner continues to lead the D-segment of premium SUVs with a market share of 86.69 percent

With the ongoing crisis of semiconductor chip shortage, SUV sales continue to show resilience to this unforeseen situation. Large SUVs have witnessed a noticeable downfall in sales over the past few months. The space generally caters to a niche segment of buyers and returns an overall monthly figure which is usually lower than other categories.

A total of 3,442 large-sized premium SUVs were dispatched across the country in March 2022. The overall monthly sales volume stood at 3,857 units in March last year and 2,395 units in February this year which led to a YoY decline of 10.76 percent and an MoM growth of 43.72 percent.

Large SUV Sales March 2022 – Fortuner Dominates

Toyota Fortuner took the numero uno position which registered a volume of 2,984 units last month. This is a new high in sales recorded by Fortuner in recent years. Market share now stands at almost 87%. Post the discontinuation of Ford Endeavour, sales of Toyota Fortuner have increased.

During the same period last year, the Japanese carmaker was able to dispatch 2,136 units of the D-segment SUV which resulted in YoY growth of 39.70 percent. In February this year, Fortuner recorded a sales volume of 1,848 units which led to an MoM growth of 61.47 percent.

Second spot was taken by MG Gloster which accumulated a volume of 152 units last month in comparison to 505 units sold in March last year. It resulted in a sharp YoY fall of 70 percent. The SUV only gained a marginal MoM growth with 151 units sold in February this year. It was trailed by Skoda Kodiaq in third place with 125 units sold last month.

Skoda Kodiaq records highest MoM growth

Kodiaq received a facelift a few months back and recorded an MoM growth of 86.57 percent with only 58 units of the crossover dispatched in February. Next in line is Hyundai Tucson which registered a monthly sales volume of 109 units last month. The premium SUV witnessed a YoY and an MoM decline of 23.78 percent and 36.63 percent respectively.

The Korean carmaker is expected to introduce a new-gen model of Tucson in India later this year. Test mules of the upgraded Tucson have been spotted on Indian roads on a couple of occasions. Mahindra Alturas took the fifth spot with 41 units dispatched to showrooms last month. It recorded YoY degrowth of 16.33 percent and a MoM growth of 51.85 percent.

VW Tiguan records lowest sales volume

Volkswagen dispatched a meagre 31 units of Tiguan last month which is 99 units fewer than February this year. This led to an MoM decline of 76.15 percent. The 5-seater Tiguan replaced its 7-seat sibling Tiguan Allspace a few months back when the German carmaker launched a facelifted iteration of the SUV.