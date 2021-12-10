Large SUV Sales Nov 2021 – Fortuner Benefits Most From Endeavour Exit, Gloster 3rd

Toyota Fortuner leads the sales volume charts in the Large SUV segment with an overall market share of 86.41 percent

With the advent of compact and subcompact SUV segments in the country, market share of premium D-segment SUVs has shrunken. As of now, there are only four such offerings in the market in the form of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas

G4 and Hyundai Tucson.

The space has gotten weaker with the exit of Ford India and the discontinuation of Endeavour which was a strong player in this segment. Nevertheless, the segment witnessed a monthly sales volume of 2,134 units in November 2021 which resulted in a marginal YoY growth of 5.17 percent.

Large SUV Sales Nov 2021

During the same month last year, 2,029 large SUVs were sold across the country. The sales chart for November 2021 was topped by Fortuner with a registered volume of 1,844 units. Market share of Fortuner has grown to a new high post Ford Endeavour exit.

In comparison, only 656 units of the ladder-on-frame SUV were sold in November last year which translated to YoY growth of 181 percent. However, it witnessed an MoM drop of 2.59 percent with 1,893 units dispatched in October 2021. Fortuner was trailed by Hyundai Tucson with a recorded monthly volume of 108 units. Sales volume for November last year and October this year stood at 76 units and 119 units respectively. This led to YoY growth of 42 percent and an MoM decline of 9.24 percent.

Gloster, Alturas make small contribution

The third spot was taken by MG Gloster with 102 units dispatched by the company across India last month. It recorded a significant drop in sales with YoY and MoM figures declining by 83.73 percent and 60.77 percent respectively. MG had sold 627 units of the three-row SUV in November last year and 260 units in October this year. Gloster sales were largely down due to shortage of parts.

Mahindra dispatched 80 units of its flagship SUV Alturas last month as opposed to 23 units sold in October last year and 40 units sold in October this year. The SUV, which is reportedly in its last stages, managed a YoY growth of 248 percent and an MoM growth of 100 percent.

Upcoming SUVs in this space

With Endeavour exiting the market, a vacuum has been left in the large SUV segment. However, it will be compensated with the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Commander (Meridian), both of them slated to be launched in India in the coming months.

The premium class of SUVs has always catered to a niche section of buyers and has generated lower volumes in comparison to other spaces in the mass market PV segment. Even with inclusion of new models in this space, there won’t be any significant difference in overall sales volume generated.