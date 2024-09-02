Launched – Tata Curvv Petrol Price Rs 10 Lakh, Curvv Diesel Rs 11.5 Lakh

Petrol/diesel variants of the new Tata Curvv will rival C-SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq

After launching the Curvv EV, Tata Motors has launched the ICE version of Curvv in India. Foraying into the highly competitive compact SUV space for the first time, Tata Motors has priced Tata Curvv from an attractive Rs 9.99 lakh (Introductory, Ex-sh). Citroen Basalt priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh) is the only genre-wise rival for Tata Curvv.

Tata Curvv ICE Launch Price

Unlike its EV counterpart, which is being presented in three trim levels – Creative, Accomplished and Empowered+, Curvv ICE is classified across 4 trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. Curvv ICE has a colour palette of six exciting shades – Flame Red, Pristine White, Opera Blue, Pure Grey, Gold Essence and Daytona Grey. There are a lot of official accessories too.

Pricing Breakdown

The Curvv ICE lineup includes multiple engine options and trim levels, giving customers a wide range of choices to suit their needs and budget. Here’s a breakdown of the introductory prices, ex-sh:

Revotron Turbo Petrol MT:

Smart: Rs 9.99 lakh

Pure +: Rs 10.99 lakh

Creative: Rs 12.19 lakh

Creative S: Rs 12.69 lakh

Creative + S: Rs 13.69 lakh

Accomplished S: Rs 14.69 lakh

Hyperion GDi MT:

Creative: Rs 13.99 lakh

Creative S: Rs 14.99 lakh

Accomplished S: Rs 15.99 lakh

Accomplished + A: Rs 17.49 lakh

Kryojet Diesel MT:

Smart: Rs 11.49 lakh

Pure +: Rs 12.49 lakh

Creative: Rs 13.69 lakh

Creative S: Rs 14.19 lakh

Creative + S: Rs 15.19 lakh

Accomplished S: Rs 16.19 lakh

Accomplished + A: Rs 17.69 lakh

Transmission Options – The Curvv also offers automatic transmission options for those seeking more convenience in their drive:

Revotron Turbo Petrol DCA starts at Rs 12.49 lakh.

Hyperion GDi DCA starts at Rs 16.49 lakh.

Kryojet Diesel DCA starts at Rs 13.99 lakh.

The Curvv ICE is based on a new ATLAS (Adaptive Tech-forward Lifestyle Architecture) platform developed by Tata which supports both electric and ICE powertrains. Where dimensions are concerned, the new Tata Curvv ICE stands at 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height. Ground clearance is 208 mm and boot space is 500L, which can be expanded up to 973L with second-row seats folded down. Overall design is similar to what we saw with Curvv EV with a distinct stylish sloping roofline. Tata Curvv ICE gets connected LED DRLs in the front with welcome and goodbye animation along with connected LED tail lamps.

It also sports a front grille with chrome accents borrowed from the Harrier along with vertically stacked headlamps and fog lights. Flush door handles for enhanced aerodynamics, R18 dual-tone alloy wheels, a spoiler, tall boot lid, shark fin antenna and ‘Curvv’ branding in chrome and silver finished faux skid plate are also a part of its exterior makeup.

The interiors are largely similar to what we see in Curvv EV and also, Nexon. Notable interior highlights include a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, a 10.25-inch digital driver display unit, power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats in the front 2-step reclining rear seats with 60:40 split functionality are notable elements.

Tata’s 1st Compact SUV

There is single-zone climate control, wireless charging pad, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, premium audio system by Harman, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents and more. Where safety is concerned, the Curvv ICE comes with Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, a blind spot monitoring system, lane keep assist, 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake and ESP. A 5-star score in upcoming Bharat NCAP crash tests is a high possibility too.

Tata Curvv ICE is being presented in both petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 1.2L turbo-petrol, 1.2L GDi petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine. While the 1.2L turbo petrol makes 118 hp power and 170 Nm torque, the 1.2L GDi is capable of 123 hp power and 225 Nm torque. The diesel engine offers 113 hp power and 260 Nm torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox and all offer 3 drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.