Leapmotor EV India Launch Confirmed As Stellantis’ Next Venture

Stellantis conglomeration is expanding its India lineup with addition of new car brands. If you were expecting the launch of iconic Italian marque like Alfa Romeo in India, you should probably wait for longer. For now, Stellantis is excited to announce the introduction of Leapmotor electric vehicles in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Leapmotor EV India Launch Confirmed

With the new Leapmotor brand, Stellantis aims to expand its operations in India and secure a bigger chunk of the country’s automotive market than it already does. This also aligns with the company’s commitment to contribute to the country’s automotive market growth along with the brand’s sustainability goals.

With Leapmotor, Stellantis aims to offer smart, sustainable and accessible electric vehicles to Indian buyers. The goal is to drive innovation forward and expand its EV footprint in India, which has emerged as a leading automotive market in the world.

If we look at Leapmotor’s global portfolio, we can see vehicles like T03 chiq city hatchback, B01 compact sedan, B10 compact SUV, C01 mid-size sedan, C10 mid-size SUV, C11 mid-size SUV and C16 full-size SUV. Considering India’s love for SUVs, there is a good probability that Leapmotor’s Indian portfolio to lean heavily on SUVs.

Especially the bigger ones like C10 and C16. Both of these make perfect sense as Leapmotor’s halo vehicles to establish the company as a premium car manufacturer. There is a good case for T03 as well, which could help Leapmotor to push volumes and firmly set the scene for future products.

Statement from Stellantis

“We’re excited to announce the entry of Leapmotor brand in India, thereby strengthening our commitment to the market. We already have a strong presence in India with our Jeep and Citroën brands, and we deeply understand the strategic importance and immense potential that the Indian market holds.

Globally, Leapmotor is redefining electric mobility with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to bringing premium EVs to India’s upwardly mobile consumers—vehicles that redefine modern driving with cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability.” said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.