Lexus ES500e Electric India Launch Price Rs 89.99 Lakh – 580 Km Range, 75 kWh Battery

Lexus India has launched the all-new ES500e electric sedan at a price of Rs 89,99,000 (ex-showroom). This marks the brand’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) offering for the Indian market, strengthening its multi-path electrification strategy that includes hybrids and EVs.

The ES has been one of Lexus’ core global models, known for its comfort, refinement and spacious cabin. With this new generation, Lexus is taking a step forward with electrification, while retaining its core strengths of ride comfort and quietness.

Design and Dimensions

The new ES adopts Lexus’ latest design language inspired by the LF-ZC concept. It features a cleaner and more aerodynamic profile with updated sedan proportions. In terms of dimensions, ES500e measures 5,145 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

Key highlights include the new spindle body design, twin L-signature lighting setup at the front and a connected rear light bar with an illuminated Lexus logo. The design also emphasizes a low centre of gravity stance for a sportier appearance.

Interior and Features

Inside, the ES500e gets a minimalist cabin layout with a focus on space and comfort. Lexus has introduced a new 14-inch infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

One of the highlights is the introduction of ‘Responsive Hidden Switches’, which integrate controls seamlessly into the dashboard and steering wheel. The cabin also features ambient lighting, premium materials and a Mark Levinson sound system. The rear seat experience has been enhanced, with Lexus focusing on delivering a more lounge-like feel for passengers.

Ride, Comfort and Platform

The new ES is based on the TNGA GA-K platform, now updated with improved structural rigidity. Lexus has focused on enhancing ride comfort and cabin quietness, which has traditionally been a strong point for the ES.

It features MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a new multi-link setup at the rear, improving overall stability and ride quality. The DIRECT4 AWD system further enhances traction and control.

Safety and Technology

ES500e comes equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+, offering features such as pre-collision system, auto emergency braking, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist. Other features include blind spot monitoring, 3D panoramic view monitor and driver monitoring system.

Ownership and Charging

Lexus is offering multiple charging solutions including a portable charger and an 11 kW home charger. The EV supports both AC and DC fast charging. The ES500e comes with an 8-year / 200,000 km warranty on the vehicle and battery, along with a 5-year roadside assistance package. Lexus is also offering flexible ownership programs including assured buyback options. Bookings for the all-new Lexus ES500e have commenced across India.

Management Speak

Present at the launch, Lexus International Chief Engineer, Kohei Chiashi, said, “The ES has long been one of the most popular models in the Lexus lineup for the Indian market, and today we are delighted to launch the All-New ES500e. This feature-rich vehicle is designed for guests who value driving performance, comfort, and safety, while aspiring to be part of the new ES family. The sedan offers key advantages such as high body rigidity and a low center of gravity, contributing to exceptional ride comfort, handling stability, and quietness. With a flowing silhouette and a spacious interior achieved through thoughtful design and advanced innovation, the new ES further elevates the sedan experience. Built on the newly developed TNGA GA-K platform, the model expands Lexus’ range of electrified vehicle options while contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, ultimately delivering a fresh and unprecedented sedan experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “The All-New Lexus ES500e represents our vision for the future of luxury mobility in India. With the launch of our first BEV for the Indian market, we reinforce our multi-pathway approach to electrification and our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility in the country. True to Lexus’ core values of refinement and a deeply guest-centric philosophy inspired by the Japanese spirit of Omotenashi, the ES seamlessly blends innovation with luxury, comfort, and performance. As India transitions toward a more sustainable mobility ecosystem, we remain dedicated to offering our guests solutions that harmonise environmental consciousness with luxury and advanced technologies. We are confident that the new ES will carry forward the brand’s legacy and take guest delight to a whole new level, further defining the Lexus experience.”