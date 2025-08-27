Lexus India Launches Smart Ownership Plan To Make ES, NX, RX More Accessible

Lexus India has introduced a new Smart Ownership Plan that makes it easier and more flexible for customers to buy and own a Lexus. The plan is designed for people who want to enjoy a luxury car but don’t want to be tied down by high costs or long-term commitments.

Flexibility with Guaranteed Future Value

With this plan, customers can buy a Lexus through easy EMIs and know exactly what their car will be worth at the end of the plan period. At that time, they have three options — return the car with no extra cost, keep it by paying the pre-agreed value, or upgrade to a brand-new Lexus. This guaranteed resale value removes the worry about depreciation or finding a buyer later.

The Smart Ownership Plan is available for the popular Lexus ES, NX, and RX models. It allows customers to drive a new Lexus every 3–5 years, staying up to date with the latest designs, technology, and safety features.

Commenting on the initiative, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the new Smart Ownership Plan under the Lexus Promise, which represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. Guided by the spirit of Omotenashi — our unique approach to anticipating and fulfilling our guests’ needs — this plan goes beyond delivering luxury, offering true peace of mind and convenience. It reflects the evolving aspirations of our guests, especially those seeking financial flexibility along with premium experiences. This forward-looking initiative is designed to deliver an amazing ownership experience — one that is not only desirable, but also smart, accessible, and a true reflection of the Lexus Promise.”

Added Peace of Mind with Warranty and Care Packages

Along with this new ownership plan, Lexus also offers an industry-first 8-year / 1,60,000 km warranty on all new cars sold in India since June 2024. Customers can also choose from special Lexus Luxury Care service packages of 3, 5, or 8 years, covering maintenance and making ownership even simpler.

Since its launch in India in 2017, Lexus has followed the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi — anticipating customer needs and providing exceptional care. The Smart Ownership Plan is the latest step in that journey, ensuring more people can experience Lexus luxury without the usual financial worries.