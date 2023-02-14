Lexus LX 500d Parked Next To HyRyder, Fortuner – Looks Huge

Costing Rs. 65 lakh more than Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, new Lexus LX 500d comes off as a more luxurious alternative

If buying an already ridiculously priced Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 at Rs. 2.17 crore (ex-sh), does not make you feel rich enough, Lexus LX 500d has got your back. It is priced from Rs 2.82 crore, ex-sh. Deliveries of the Lexus LX 500d haven’t commenced as of yet, but that of the Toyota Land Cruiser have started.

That said, the first batch of shiny new Lexus LX 500d has landed in India. They have been spotted in God’s Own Country, Kerala. Ahad Tayebali has shared the first images which has been re-shared by Car Crazy India Facebook group.

Lexus LX 500d Arrives In Showroom

If you thought Land Cruiser is grotesque, you are due for a shock as Lexus LX 500d is even more imposing. Land Cruiser’s front fascia is dominated by a rectangular grille that can be called easy on the eyes when compared to what Lexus has done. Lexus ditches LC300’s boxy front fascia in favour of a sharper-looking one.

The main highlight here is its massive spindle-design Lexus grille. It is growing at a greater rate than BMW’s grille, but less controversial. It is a chrome fest at Lexus’ front fascia and helps achieve a luxurious aura around it. The sleeker design language works in its favour in distinguishing itself from Land Cruiser and helps it justify the additional Rs. 65 lakh premium over LC300.

In the images here, you can see the Lexus LX500d parked next to a Toyota HyRyder and Fortuner. The Lexus is so imposing, that it is making the Fortuner look small. Lexus LX 500d measures 5090 mm in length, 1990 mm in width, and 1895 mm in height and has a 2850 mm long wheelbase.

Specs & Features

Lexus LX 500d gets a dual-screen layout on the inside while LC300 sticks with just one horizontal display. This second display is situated below the primary and houses AC controls and shows vehicular stats and information as well. Overall design, materials and quality are a cut above that of Toyota’s. LX 500d gets rear seat entertainment package too.

This mammoth is propelled by a 3.3L V6 turbo-diesel unit churning out 304 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. Transmission includes a modern 10-speed unit and a 4X4 transfer case is offered too. This is a fairly modern powertrain when compared to the 4.4L V8 turbo diesel. It is more powerful, torquey and helps in weight saving too.

The 410 bhp twin-turbo petrol offered in the USA is given a miss in India. The same Lexus LX 500d RHD is sold in Australia for AUD 147,991 (approx Rs. 82 lakhs). Indians have to absurdly pay almost 3.5 times as much as Australian pricing for the same exact car. At Rs. 2.82 crores, Lexus LX 500d comes off as steeply priced for what it offers. Audi Q7 is similar in dimensions, sans height, and is priced from Rs. 84.7 lakh (ex-sh) in India.

