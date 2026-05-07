Lexus TZ Electric SUV Debuts – 95.8 kWh, 530 km, 402 bhp, AWD

Earlier this year, Toyota unveiled its all electric three-row SUV in the form of Highlander. Now, this electric SUV gets its more premium and sophisticated Lexus counterpart. Called Lexus TZ, it is Lexus’ first all electric three-row electric SUV. Based on the Driving Lounge concept, Lexus TZ is set to excel in cabin space and refinement. Let’s take a closer look at what’s what.

Lexus TZ Electric SUV

Where design is concerned, Lexus TZ sort of reminds us of Toyota Highlander. It is obvious as they’re badge engineered siblings. That said, Lexus designers have done a good job to set a unique identity with TZ. For starters, it gets a unique front fascia with a modern spindle body shape closed-off grille.

There’s an illuminated Lexus logo, C-shaped LED headlight setup with LED DRLs positioned higher up the fascia, massive power bulges in the bonnet, flush door handles, up to 22-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, full-width connected LED tail lights, illuminated LEXUS lettering, circular wheel arches, protruding haunches, gently tapering roof line and other elements are notable.

It has to be noted that Lexus TZ measures 5.1m in length, 1.98m in width and 1.7m in height. Lexus TZ has a 3,050 mm long wheelbase and is based on a revised TNGA platform, like Highlander. There will be 11 exterior colours and up to 3 interior colour combinations with Lexus TZ in USA.

Posh Interiors

On the inside, Lexus TZ is much more premium, luxurious and sophisticated than the Toyota Highlander it is based on. Depending on the market, dashboard is dominated by either a single or twin-screen infotainment screens (driver, co-driver) and then a TFT instrument cluster. There’s forged Bamboo trims to elevate the luxurious feel inside Lexus TZ.

Below infotainment screens is a row of digital capacitive buttons for climate and other functions. Steering wheel and single-screen infotainment system is similar to Lexus ES 500e recently launched in India. Centre console is well laid out with multiple cup holders, gear selector, wireless charging pad and parking brake.

First and second row seats get ventilation and powered ottomans, while second and third row seats can be folded electrically to liberate around 2,017L of max volume and it is 290L with them up. World’s longest sliding panoramic roof, 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, three-zone climate control and other attributes are notable too.

Powertrain Specs

Lexus TZ is offered only with dual motor AWD versions. Battery choices is between 76.96 kWh and 95.8 kWh with range of up to 530 km on a single charge. Higher spec version of Lexus TZ can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. Fast charging goes up to 150 kW and at that rate 0-80% SOC comes up in 35 minutes.











