Lexus Ups Warranty Game In Luxury Car Segment Covering 8yr / 1,60,000km

When compared to the previous 3 years / 1,00,000 km standard warranty, the new extended standard warranty with all Lexus models is commendable

First launched in the year 1989, Lexus India has set a distinct place among luxury car buyers in the Asian subcontinent. With ‘Omotenashi’ hospitality concept at its core, Lexus takes a unique approach, where buyers are treated as guests. Now, Lexus is setting a new differentiation by upping the standard warranty and setting a new benchmark in luxury car space.

Lexus Ups Warranty Game

Buying a luxury vehicle is only half of the story, while maintaining them is a completely different game. Owing to their limited production or in most cases, imported CBU route, owning and maintaining a luxury vehicle can get very expensive.

A lot of customers today, are preferring luxury cars with buyback guarantees. Many customers also resort to leasing or subscribing to luxury cars up until the all-important warranty period is over. After this, they tend to not want to be bothered with it even though the car is running fine.

With a reputation of being built to last and backed by robust engineering, Lexus India is extending its standard warranty coverage significantly and is setting a new benchmark in Indian luxury car segment. All Lexus models sold to guests after June 1st, 2024, come with a prolonged standard warranty, showing Lexus’ commitment to serving their esteemed guests for longer.

From a warranty coverage of 3 years / 1,00,000 km, Lexus is now offering a standard warranty of 8 years / 1,60,000 km (whichever is early). This way, Lexus becomes the first luxury car manufacturer in India to offer such coverage, further strengthening its reputation for exceptional safety, consistent performance, opulence and craftsmanship.

Lexus is also committed to offering a seamless buying experience to its guests as well. Guests are offered tailored plans covering finance, insurance, service options, and roadside assistance. This way, Lexus aims to offer a unique vehicle ownership experience for their guests. Lexus India currently sells NX, RX and LX SUVs, ES sedan and LM MPV.

Statement from Lexus India

Commenting on the initiative, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said “We are thrilled to announce our new warranty initiative which represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more conscious about the value proposition of their purchases, we are constantly enhancing our services to exceed guests’ expectations.

The new vehicle warranty of 8years/160,000 km reinforces our commitment of superior quality, durability, and reliability in every Lexus vehicle and signifies advancement in offering unmatched warranty and providing absolute peace of mind to our esteemed guests. They can now experience outstanding luxury and performance of their Lexus.” he added.