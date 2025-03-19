LiDAR Beats Tesla – Exposes Limitations Of Camera-Based ADAS

While LiDAR seems safer in the tests, one cannot ignore the fact that camera-based ADAS systems have the cost advantage

Tesla cars utilize a vision-based autopilot system (ADAS) that comprises cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors. While these work well in most cases, there can be situations when the vision-based driving systems may fail to detect pedestrians and road obstructions. To reveal the potential flaws of camera-based driving systems, YouTuber Mark Rober has carried out an interesting comparison between his Tesla Model Y and a modified Lexus RX with LiDAR setup provided by Luminar Technologies.

LiDAR vs. Tesla – Pedestrian test

When autopilot was active on the Tesla Model Y, it was able to detect the pedestrian dummy placed on the road. In the next test, a moving pedestrian dummy was used that suddenly appeared on the road. Here too, the camera-based autopilot was able to detect the pedestrian and apply the brakes. The results were the same for the LiDAR-equipped Lexus RX that had no issues in detecting the stationary and moving pedestrian.

Fog and rain test

After testing both cars for common road scenarios, the comparison moved to more extreme situations such as fog and rain. These environments were created using specialized machines, something similar to that used in movies. In both the fog and rain environments, it was almost impossible to spot the pedestrian with human eyes.

However, LiDAR had no issues identifying the pedestrian and applying the brakes. LiDAR uses laser light pulses that cannot pass through solid objects. This makes it easier to identify objects on the road. In comparison, Tesla’s vision-based system failed to recognize the dummy pedestrian in fog and rain environments.

Bright light test

In this test, the objective was to test lighting scenarios that may be present during sunrise and sunset. Bright lights were placed behind the dummy pedestrian, making it impossible for human eyes to see the pedestrian until very close. In this test, both the Tesla Model Y and the LiDAR-equipped Lexus RX were able to safely detect the pedestrian and apply brakes.

Optical illusion test

This was the grand finale test that revealed some crucial insights about the differences between camera-based and LiDAR-based autopilot systems. A giant poster, printed with an image of the road ahead, was placed on the road. It created an illusion of the road ahead, although it was essentially an obstruction. The poster was supported with styrofoam and other soft materials at the back, creating a wall. Tesla’s camera-based autopilot system was unable to detect the optical illusion and crashed through the wall. In comparison, LiDAR was easily able to detect the obstruction.

While the YouTuber concludes that LiDAR is better than camera-based autopilot systems, there is no mention of the costs involved. As of now, LiDAR systems are costlier in comparison to camera-based systems in use with cars like the Model Y. It is the reason why most of the mass market cars utilize camera-based safety systems and not LiDAR. The latter is usually seen with premium and luxury cars.