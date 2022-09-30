LML Electric Scooter, EV Bikes Revealed – Launch In 2023

LML electric two-wheelers have some truly unique features that can help them stand out in a highly competitive marketplace

With the ongoing EV revolution, LML has got a second chance to make a comeback. It was once a popular two-wheeler brand, widely known for its sporty, high-powered scooters. It had collaborations with leading companies such as Piaggio, Benelli and Daelim Motor Company.

LML will start its innings in EV space with three new products. It includes an electric scooter called Star, and two electric bikes called Moonshot and Orion. All three have been officially unveiled in concept form. Launch will take place in 2023.

LML electric scooter – New Star

LML electric scooter Star has beefed-up front fascia, which helps achieve a rugged, maxi-styled profile. There are some unique features such as apron-mounted headlamp and dotted LED DRLs, that can display any message you want. The scooter has muscular side panels with deep grooves, which complement the scooter’s sporty vibes. It is seen with a smartphone-type instrument panel, placed at an elevated height for improved viewability.

Considering the thickness of floorboard area, LML electric scooter seems to have the battery pack placed beneath the floorboard. Being centrally placed at the lowest point, it should ensure optimal control and handling for the scooter. Placement of the battery also suggests that it could be a non-removable unit.

Other key features include step-up seat, flat side panels and thick grab rails. In terms of hardware, the scooter has telescopic front forks and rear monoshock suspension. It gets disc brakes at both ends. Powertrain possibilities include a mid-mounted electric motor, connecting the rear wheel via a chain drive. A hub mounted motor is also possible.

LML electric scooter will be launched as ‘LML Star’, a name that was in use earlier for one of the company’s 150cc two-stroke scooter. There are trademark applications for other names also such as LML Orion, LML Stella, LML Bella Donna and LML Via Toscana. LML electric scooter will rival the likes of Ather, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and upcoming Hero Vida.

LML electric bikes – Orion and Moonshot

LML electric bike Moonshot has a radical design, featuring a trellis frame and pedals. Both of these features have not been seen in electric two-wheeler segment. The trellis frame helps achieve a sportier profile and should enhance the bike’s ride dynamics. Battery pack is placed on the frame. Its relatively small size indicates that range will be on the lower side. Presence of pedals is another indicator that this bike is not a long ranger.

As compared to a conventional petrol bike, LML electric bike will weigh a lot less. This will allow users to utilize the pedals in an effective manner. The pedals could be used in combination with the electric motor or manual mode when the battery is entirely drained out.

In terms of design, LML electric bike seems to derive inspiration from KTM bikes. Some key features include angular headlamp, front beak, bench-style flat seat, upright handlebar, sleek turn signals, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension and belt final drive system.

Some storage space will be available inside the faux fuel tank. Speaking about the LML Orion, it is a battery powered cycle. Official specs of battery and range details have not been revealed. They are likely to be revealed near launch date next year.