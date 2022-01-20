LML Electric Scooters To Be Produced At Former Harley Davidson Plant

The manufacturing facility owned by Saera Electric Auto was previously used for manufacturing two-wheelers for Harley Davidson in India

A few months ago LML announced its comeback to the Indian two-wheeler market by venturing into the electric mobility space. The defunct automaker has now announced a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, a two-wheeler producer formerly manufacturing motorcycles for Harley Davidson in India.

This development was confirmed through a media release shared by the company. As per the agreement, Saera’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana will be used to produce the upcoming LML electric vehicles. Kanpur-based LML is looking to play a big role in the rapidly rising adoption of battery-powered two-wheelers in India.

LML Teams Up With Saera Electric Auto

The advanced and innovative infrastructure of Saera will now be utilised by LML to develop a wide range of EV products from the LML electric stable. The company revealed that it intends to build a future-ready manufacturing facility using Saera’s technology and processes. This is the first of the many steps taken by LML in its aim to be a 100 percent “Make in India” entity by the end of 2025.

Spanning 2,17,800 square feet, this manufacturing facility has a production capacity of 18,000 units per month, and is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure. As of now, LML is currently tight-lipped on the kind of products it will roll out.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML, said, “We are very pleased to announce this important collaboration with one of the most reputed manufacturing names in the two-wheeler and auto segment. Saera was our first choice because the company holds unparalleled expertise and reputation with some of the world’s premier auto brands.”

LML- History & Future

First incorporated in 1972, LML wants to project itself as a brand that will produce ‘Empowered Vehicles’ rather than merely Electric Vehicles. Back in those days, products of LML scooters were a common sight on Indian roads for several years before settling into the sunset. In the 1980s, LML had a major collaboration with Italian company Piaggio to sell the LML-Vespa in India.

LML has been rebranded as LML Electric since it will only be retailing battery-powered vehicles. The company is being backed by an unnamed investment partner. LML had previously stated that it plans to invest approximately Rs 1,000 crore over the next 3-5 years.

While LML has refrained from revealing any specific detail, it has revealed that its upcoming electric two-wheeler will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and will be targeted at the upper-middle and urban segments of society. LML Electric Scooters and motorcycles are expected to be launched in the coming years.