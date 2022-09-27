LML Star Electric Scooter Spied Before Launch – Chetak, Ather Rival

LML has filed multiple trademarks in India and the upcoming Star Electric Scooter will debut with two other EVs on 29th Sep

Lohia Machinery Ltd (LML) is all set to make a comeback. While LML manufactured ICE-powered vehicles throughout its existence, the company is now re-inventing itself as an EV brand. Given the EV potential in India, we would say that it is the logical step for LML.

EV segment is still young in India and LML has a chance to establish itself among first hitters, going forward. We have seen multiple trademarks registered by LML in India. Now, we have got our hands on the first-ever spy shots of LML’s maiden electric scooter for India.

Likely to be called Star, it is a good-looking product. Pretty much up there in the segment, we would say. Eye-catchy design is likely to be LML Star’s forte in India. Not just that, sources tell Rushlane that it will be accompanied by two more 2W EVs on its debut on September 29th. Let’s take a look.

LML Star Electric Scooter Spied

Looks like LML Star will take a clean and minimalist design approach. The straight lines and clean body panels reflect the same. But at the same time, it looks futuristic enough to strike as an EV and not a conventional scooter. It looks like it has potential to appeal to a wider consensus and hence translate into wider reach.

LML Star electric scooter gets an LED DRL at the front apron. It is of dot pattern consisting of larger individual LEDs. Headlight is placed on top of the DRL and looks like a round housing and can also pack a projector unit. The front apron is finished in glossy black and gives LML Star, a unique look. It gets a squarish digital display placed on top of its handlebar to show various info.

LML has tastefully integrated red bits into the design to add some visual flair too. This red highlight is found in the horizontal strip below its single-piece seat and also on its split grab rails. LML Star spied on what looks like its assembly line. Hence some of its wirings are still disconnected. But styling elements include LED turn indicators. This is where LML Star body bulges slightly and neatly flows into its thick floorboard. Speaking of the floorboard, this is where LML Star’s battery is housed, keeping the centre of gravity low.

Specs & Features

LML Star comes with front and rear disc brakes, front telescopic suspension and a rear mono-shock. It looks like it gets a mid-mounted electric motor and drives the rear wheel via a chain drive. Like conventional scooters, LML Star is likely to get a single-sided swingarm designed in the form of a CVT housing.

There is a high probability of it getting a hub motor too. Floorboard looks thick which would offer a knees-up riding position. If the whole battery is housed here, buyers can expect a sizeable boot under the seat too. LML Star spied, gets 3-spoke design alloy wheels that appear to be 10” in size and shod with conventional rubber.

At the rear, we can also see a tyre hugger that is likely to house its rear number plate to keep the design tidy. LML Star will debut alongside two other EVs on September 29. Of which one is likely to be called Hyperbike. Battery specs and performance numbers are not yet revealed by LML and so are the features. It is likely to lock horns with upcoming Hero Vida and the likes. Upon launch it could rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather, etc.