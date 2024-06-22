Locally Produced BMW 5 Series LWB Booking Portal Opens Today At 12:00

Just like the previous model, the new BMW 5 Series LWB will be locally produced to strike a competitive price against Merc E-Class and Audi A6

BMW is set to launch its upcoming 5 Series LWB in the Asian subcontinent. In the car’s crosshair, is India’s best-selling luxury car for a long time, Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Unveiled recently, BMW is launching their new 5 Series LWB in India on 24th July 2024 and commenced bookings today, 22nd June 2024.

BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open – E-Class LWB Rival

The new 5 Series LWB is an important car for renowned German luxury car manufacturer, BMW. Especially in a market like India where the demand for a LWB sedan still persists in the luxury segment, while mainstream segments are raging for SUVs and crossovers.

BMW India has announced that they will commence the bookings for new 5 Series LWB sedan on 22nd June 2024 at 12:00 hours. The official launch of this vehicle will happen on 24th of July, 2024. Prospective buyers can book a new 5 Series LWB at any of the official BMW dealerships or BMW Online shop.

New 5 Series LWB directly rivals Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, which has been India’s best-selling luxury car for a long time. Showing a progressive attitude, BMW has ported its popular 5 Series to LWB game like it did with 3 Series Gran Limousine and 7 Series. Just like its predecessor, BMW 5 Series LWB will be locally produced at their Chennai facility for attractive pricing.

The company promises a nice marriage between sporty and elegance with the new 5 Series LWB. Company says that it has a 2.5 box design, lending it distinctive proportions. It boasts larger dimensions than its immediate rivals, which should attract the target demographic BMW is targeting.

Space and comfort will be in abundance along with a curated experience BMW has coined specifically for their executive chauffeur-driven buyers. Prospective buyers of the BMW 5 Series LWB can visit company’s website for a 360-degree view and gawk at car’s interiors and exteriors. BMW is also promising a flexible BMW 360 Finance Plan that can be availed in the booking phase.

Rivalry intensified!

Just days after BMW India unveiled their new 5 Series LWB, the next generation (6th Gen) Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB was also spied at company’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Spy pictures leaked on the internet showed a batch of 6th Generation E-Class LWB, suggesting Mercedes might have commenced local assembly.

Or Mercedes might be bringing their new E-Class LWB via CBU route initially to counter the 5 Series LWB launch, while a locally assembled model might launch later. Either way, Mercedes has intensified the rivalry in luxury executive sedan segment.

Finer powertrain details of 5 Series LWB are still under wraps. However, the main highlights of BMW 5 Series LWB continue to be its large dimensions, rear-seat legroom, rear-seat exclusive features and comfort along with sporty design, thrilling drive and other BMW goodness, that the company is renowned for.