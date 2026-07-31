Made In India Honda Rebel 500 To Be Priced Under Rs 4 L

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) recently showcased 10 new premium scooters and motorcycles for our market. One of the first among these to launch, could be Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 500 E-Clutch. However, there is a bit of a hodge-podge in the news lately about the upcoming Rebel 500.

Regional BigWing websites had listed a price tag of Rs 5.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for this upcoming cruiser motorcycle. That said, a recent report sheds new light on the pricing strategy of upcoming Honda Rebel 500, suggesting that the actual price might be way less than the leaked prices by regional BigWing websites.

Honda Rebel 500 India Price

Upcoming Honda Rebel 500 prices were sort of leaked ahead of its formal launch. What was previously speculated could be wrong listing or human error seen in these regional BigWing websites. A recent report suggests that the soon-to-launch Honda Rebel 500 may cost way less than what was previously speculated.

As per this report, the made-in-India Rebel 500 will be priced much more aggressively to establish a greater momentum this time, when compared to the initial launch in 2025. Last year, Honda Rebel 500 price was Rs 5.12 lakh (Ex-sh) and leaked prices from regional BigWing websites suggested that Honda could price the Rebel 500 at Rs 5,49,469 (Ex-sh).

Compared to the pricing of last year’s imported CBU (Completely Built Unit) model, this year’s made-in-India Rebel 500 will attract a much better price tag. As per the report, Rebel 500 could cost below Rs lakh mark, which is a tempting proposition for a parallel-twin liquid-cooled low-slung textbook cruiser.

This time, Honda is also introducing Rebel 500 E-Clutch variant. With E-Clutch, riders can choose between operating the clutch manually or letting the system do its thing. This allows for clutchless starts and rides, proving more comfortable and effortless in the city. Manual override of the system is always possible at the rider’s will.

What to expect?

Both Honda Rebel 500 and Rebel 500 E-Clutch are textbook cruiser offerings. They are powered by the same twin-cylinder engine. Rebel lineup offer low seat height and relaxed riding position for riders. The 471cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is capable of producing 46 bhp and 43.3 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

With Rebel 500 Honda is taking on the likes of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Kawasaki Eliminator and others. For India, HMSI may offer a circular TFT instrument cluster seen on Rebel 300 showcased recently in India. For context, 2025 Rebel 500 in India had a basic LCD cluster.

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