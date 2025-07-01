Made-In-India Skoda Kushaq Goes On Sale In Vietnam – Slavia Next

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) is one of the major subsidiaries of Volkswagen Group Germany outside of Europe. The company is tasked with local production of vehicles spawned out of India 2.0 and India 2.5 strategies along with assembly of CKD units and even importing CBU vehicles.

Now, the company is also tasked with producing CKD kits of Kushaq to be locally assembled and sold in Vietnam. Assembly operations in Vietnam commenced towards the fag end of March 2025. Now, made-in-India Skoda Kushaq CKD kits assembled in Vietnam have gone on sale, which is a major boost for Indian Government’s Make In India initiative.

Made-In-India Skoda Kushaq Vietnam

For Skoda Auto, this is a major international milestone as Kushaq is the first-ever locally assembled product for Vietnamese market. The company has entered a strategic partnership with regional partner and investor Thanh Cong Group and the joint operations kicked off with a local assembly facility that was opened in March 2025.

For Vietnamese market, Skoda had lined up multiple versions of new Kodiaq and Karoq, both of which are direct imports from Europe. Kushaq is the third model in Skoda’s lineup for Vietnam and is the first ever Skoda vehicle to be locally assembled at their new assembly facility that commenced operations in March 2025.

To be locally assembled in Vietnam, Skoda Auto India is sending CKD kits (Completely Knocked Down) of Kushaq which just went on sale in Vietnam. The company is also sending CKD kits of Slavia sedan to Vietnam, which will be launched in the future.

Rigorous testing in Vietnam before launch

As per the press release from Skoda, pre-series Kushaq (pre-launch test mules) were put to rigorous testing in Vietnam before launch. These mules covered a total of over 3,30,000 km on a multitude of terrains offered by Vietnam. These vehicles underwent climate testing in Vietnam too, which can range between -10°C and 42°C and high humidity.

As of writing this article, Skoda is operating around fifteen dealerships in Vietnam with its strategic partnership with Thanh Cong Group ever since the company’s entry into the country in September 2023. There is a new Experience Centre’ concept showroom in the capital city of Hanoi and more dealerships are planned for thorough expansion of sales and service network.

