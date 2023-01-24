Magron Novus Electric Motorcycle Spied In Bengaluru – Gets Forged Carbon Fiber

A new EV startup based in Bengaluru is getting ready to launch World’s first fully forged carbon fiber electric motorcycle

EV scene in India is on the rise and there are more players now than there ever were. Bhavish Aggarwal led Ola Electric and is currently in the lead where two wheeler EV sales are concerned. Other players include Hero Electric, Ampere Electric, Okinawa, TVS, Bajaj, Hero MotoCorp, etc In November 2022, 2W EV sales stood at just over 75,000 units.

With electric scooter and motorcycle sales on the rise, more and more new companies are getting ready to enter the market. One such company is Magron Novus which is eyeing premium electric motorcycle space. This is a segment where there are not many players as of now.

Magron Novus

In the premium motorcycle space we have Bangalore based Ultraviolette, who recently launched F77 electric sportsbike at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh. Seems like soon there will be a rival in the form of Magron Novus Electric Motorcycle. It will be the world’s first fully forged carbon fiber electric motorcycle.

Yes, you read that right. A fully forged carbon fiber body is set to be draped on a sporty electric motorcycle which is currently under testing. This Bengaluru-based startup is currently testing its maiden product. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Paul Thomas, we now have exclusive spy shots of this electric sports bike.

It was spotted testing on the Outer Ring Road, wearing a green number plate that reads Magron Novus. Usually, test mules are seen with a red number plate, no matter what type of powertrain they are testing. This is a little unusual to see green plates on a test mule that don’t have any numbers. Front fascia is not visible from spy shots, but the company website has a teaser which shows presence of sequential LED DRLs, that might double up as turn indicators.

Magron Novus Electric Motorcycle gets a full fairing which looks sleek and minimal in its appeal. Magron has stuck to minimalist design language instead of that of aggression. The overall product looks very appealing and sporty. There is a neatly integrated LED taillight and LED blinkers as well. It gets a rear mono-shock and a mid-mounted motor.

Battery Specs, New Features

Powertrain details are not confirmed. But the company website reveals up to 7.5 kWh of battery pack. Magron Novus will come with AI, VCU, ADAS, RAS, 6-axis IMU, blind spot detection, lane-change warning, LDR, and secure access and we can expect more tech with a production-spec model.

Blind spot detection and ADAS on motorcycles are unique and are expected to generate a lot of buzz in the industry. There will be forced induction to actively cool batteries and an acoustic sound chamber to mimic ICE sounds. Magron Novus looked fairly production-ready and could be launched this year.

Forged carbon, which is found on Magron Novus, has some advantages over regular woven carbon fiber. When new, this tech was only found on expensive supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. It is made of chopped-up carbon fiber strands instead of woven fabric and is bonded by epoxy resin and baked in an autoclave. Toyota GR Yaris and GR Corolla both have a forged carbon fiber roof. But Toyota chose to cover it with regular woven carbon fiber effect vinyl for some reason, while it is proudly embraced and displayed on a Huracan Performante.