Mahindra 5 Star Safety: Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, XUV 400 EV BNCAP Score

Mahindra 5 Star Safety – Thar Roxx Safety Scores: Strong Performance in Adult and Child Protection

The 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx, tested in its AX5L and MX3 variants, has received strong safety ratings in both Adult and Child Occupant Protection. It achieved 31.09/32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45.00/49.00 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). This SUV model, weighing 2288 kg, is designed with a range of safety features aimed at safeguarding all passengers.

Frontal and Side Crash Protection – The Thar Roxx performs well in crash tests. It features standard frontal airbags, belt pretensioners, and belt load-limiters for both the driver and passenger. However, knee airbags are absent. In side-impact tests, the vehicle is equipped with side head curtain airbags and side chest airbags for additional protection. Side pelvis airbags are also standard, but side thorax airbags are missing.

Thar Roxx Child Protection: Achieving Good Scores, But Some Gaps

Thar Roxx performs well in child safety with a dynamic score of 24/24. Although ISOFIX child seat anchors are not available, the vehicle is compatible with ISOFIX-equipped child restraints in the front and side positions. Presence of manual airbag cut-off switch enhances safety for the front passenger.

Safety Assist Technologies

The vehicle includes essential Safety Assist Technologies (SAT) such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders, all standard across variants.

In conclusion, the Mahindra Thar Roxx demonstrates a robust safety profile with a strong emphasis on both adult and child occupant protection, providing peace of mind for families and individuals alike.

Mahindra 5 Star Safety – Comprehensive Safety, Solid Protection Scores

The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO, tested in its AX7L and MX2 variants, has earned solid safety ratings in both Adult and Child Occupant Protection. It scored 29.36/32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43.00/49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). Weighing 1737 kg, the XUV 3XO comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, prioritising the well-being of all passengers.

Frontal and Side Crash Protection – The XUV 3XO excels in crash protection, featuring standard frontal airbags, belt pretensioners, and belt load-limiters for both the driver and passenger. However, knee airbags are not available. For side-impact protection, the XUV 3XO is equipped with side head curtain airbags and side chest airbags, both standard. Additionally, side pelvis airbags are included, though side thorax airbags are absent.

Child Safety in XUV 3XO – Child Occupant Protection

In child safety tests, the XUV 3XO performs well, with a dynamic score of 24/24. The vehicle supports ISOFIX child restraints in the front and side positions, but ISOFIX is not available for the rear centre seat. The airbag cut-off switch is present on the passenger side, further improving child safety.

Safety Assist Technologies – XUV 3XO is fitted with key Safety Assist Technologies (SAT) including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders, all standard across variants. Mahindra XUV 3XO demonstrates a strong safety profile, with significant protection for both adult and child occupants, making it a reliable choice for families.

Mahindra 5 Star Safety – Mahindra XUV 400 EV Safety Ratings (2024), High Marks for Adult and Child Protection

The 2024 Mahindra XUV 400 EV has been tested for safety and has earned significant ratings in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The vehicle scored 30.38/32 for AOP and 43.00/49 for COP.

Frontal and Side Crash Protection – XUV 400 EV performs well in crash tests, earning Good ratings in frontal offset deformable barrier and side pole impact tests. It features frontal airbags, belt pretensioners, and belt load-limiters as standard for both the driver and passenger. However, knee airbags are absent, and side thorax airbags are not available.

Standard Safety across variants

In child protection tests, the vehicle earned 24/24 in dynamic testing. The child restraint system (CRS) installation scored 12/12, indicating excellent compatibility with child seats. While ISOFIX is available for the front passenger and second-row outboard seats, Integrated CRS and ISOFIX are not available for the third row.

XUV 400 EV is equipped with essential Safety Assist Technologies (SAT) such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Pedestrian Protection, and Seat Belt Reminder (SBR). These features are standard across all variants. Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV 400 EV earn strong safety ratings with solid features for adults and children.Mahindra XUV 400 EV offers strong safety features, providing robust protection for both adult and child occupants, making it a reliable choice in the electric SUV segment.