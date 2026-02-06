Mahindra Announces Rs 15,000 Cr for New Plant – For NU_IQ Platform, ICE, EV, Future Tech

Mahindra Group has announced plans to establish its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, marking a major expansion of its manufacturing footprint in India. The new facility will come up in Nagpur, with production expected to commence in 2028.

The announcement was made at the Advantage Vidarbha summit, a flagship event aimed at positioning the Vidarbha region as a key industrial growth hub. As part of this long-term commitment, Mahindra will invest Rs 15,000 crore over the next 10 years in the state and acquire more than 2,000 acres of land across three locations in Maharashtra.

Largest Integrated Manufacturing Footprint for Mahindra

The upcoming Nagpur facility will be developed over 1,500 acres in Vidarbha and will be supported by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. Once fully operational, the plant will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra’s largest integrated manufacturing complex in the country.

The supplier park is expected to play a critical role in strengthening Mahindra’s value chain by improving localisation, reducing logistics costs and enabling closer collaboration with component partners. It will supply parts not only to the Nagpur facility but also to Mahindra’s existing plants at Chakan and Nashik.

Strategic Location and Advanced Manufacturing

Vidarbha offers several strategic advantages, including strong road connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, robust rail infrastructure and access to key domestic and export markets. Mahindra said the location aligns well with its long-term manufacturing and logistics strategy.

The automotive plant will support Mahindra Auto’s next-generation vehicle platforms, including the NU_IQ architecture, and will be capable of producing vehicles across multiple powertrains—ICE, electric and future technologies—for both Indian and global markets.

The facility will feature advanced automation, digital manufacturing systems and sustainability-focused processes, underlining Mahindra’s emphasis on innovation and quality. The tractor manufacturing unit will further strengthen Mahindra’s leadership position in the farm equipment segment, catering to rising domestic demand and key export markets.

Expansion Beyond Nagpur

In addition to the Vidarbha facility, Mahindra will also acquire land in the Igatpuri–Nashik region to expand existing product and engine capacities. This expansion will also support the growth of Mahindra’s Advanced Technology business, reinforcing the company’s long-term focus on future-ready mobility solutions.

Leadership Commentary

Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said: “Mahindra’s decision to establish its largest integrated auto and tractor manufacturing facility in Maharashtra is a strong endorsement of the state’s robust industrial ecosystem and progressive policy framework. This landmark investment will generate significant employment, accelerate regional development in Vidarbha and surrounding areas, and further reinforce Maharashtra’s position as a leading manufacturing hub in India.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “This facility represents a bold step forward in Mahindra’s manufacturing journey. Designed to support our next generation of vehicles and tractors, it brings together scale, flexibility and advanced technology within one integrated footprint. It strengthens our ability to deliver world-class products while staying true to our commitment to ‘Make in India for the World.’ We are proud to deepen our partnership with the state of Maharashtra through this transformative investment.”

With this large-scale investment, Mahindra continues to strengthen its manufacturing base in India, positioning itself to support future growth across automotive and farm equipment segments while contributing to regional development and India’s broader industrial ambitions.