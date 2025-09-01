Mahindra Aug 2025 SUV Sales at 39,399 Units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today reported total auto sales of 75,901 vehicles in August 2025, reflecting a flat performance compared to the same month last year. The numbers include both domestic and export volumes across utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, and exports.

Mahindra SUV Sales See a Decline

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,399 units in the domestic market, a 9% decline from the 43,277 units sold in August 2024. Including exports, total UV sales stood at 40,846 units. For the April–August 2025 period, however, the company reported a 15% YoY growth, with 2,41,337 SUVs sold, compared to 2,09,148 units in the same period last year, underscoring sustained demand momentum over the medium term.

Commercial Vehicle Performance

In the commercial vehicles (CV) space, Mahindra sold 22,427 units in the domestic market. The LCV under-2T category saw a marginal dip of 1% in August, with sales at 2,925 units, compared to 2,957 units last year. YTD volumes in this sub-segment were also lower by 14% at 13,496 units, versus 15,748 units in 2024.

The LCV 2T–3.5T category grew strongly, with sales of 19,502 units, a 13% increase over 17,263 units in August 2024. On a YTD basis, sales were up 10%, at 90,834 units against 82,391 units last year. Mahindra’s three-wheeler business (including electric 3Ws) also delivered strong growth, with August sales rising 13% YoY to 10,527 units, compared to 9,326 units last year. YTD volumes grew by an impressive 33%, reaching 40,561 units, up from 30,570 units in 2024.

Export Growth

Exports provided further support to Mahindra’s overall performance. The company shipped 3,548 vehicles in August 2025, a 16% YoY increase over 3,060 units in the same month last year. For the April–August 2025 period, exports stood at 15,989 units, marking a robust 37% growth compared to 11,700 units a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said: “August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew by 16% YoY (under-7.5T LCV category). With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season. Total vehicle sales stood at 75,901 units, marking a flat growth compared to the same period last year, with SUV sales of 39,399 units recording -9% YoY decline.”

While SUV sales moderated in August, Mahindra’s growth in commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, and exports underlines the company’s diversified portfolio strength. With the festive season ahead and possible GST rationalisation, the automaker expects demand momentum to pick up in the coming months.