Mahindra Auto Sales July 2026 – SUVs Cross 60k Again, Total Sales Up 26%

Mahindra has reported another strong month across its automotive business, with domestic SUV sales crossing the 60,000-unit mark once again in July 2026. The company sold 60,048 SUVs in the domestic market, registering 20% year-on-year growth, while overall automotive sales, including exports, stood at 1,03,860 units, up 26% over July last year. Growth wasn’t limited to SUVs either. Mahindra also recorded healthy gains in commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, exports, tractors and its trucks & buses business, highlighting broad-based demand across multiple segments.

Mahindra SUV Sales Continue Strong Run

Mahindra’s utility vehicle business remained the biggest contributor to its overall performance. Domestic SUV sales increased from 49,871 units in July 2025 to 60,048 units in July 2026, an increase of 10,177 units. On a month-on-month basis, however, volumes remained largely flat. Mahindra sold 60,393 SUVs in June 2026, meaning July volumes dipped marginally by 345 units or 0.57%. Including exports, Mahindra sold 60,887 utility vehicles during the month.

The company’s passenger vehicle business has maintained strong momentum through the first four months of FY27. Between April and July, Mahindra sold 2,34,793 passenger vehicles, compared to 2,01,938 units during the corresponding period last year, registering 16% growth.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “In July we achieved SUV sales of 60,048 units delivering growth of 20%. The total vehicle sales stood at 1,03,860, a 26% YoY growth reflecting all-round demand traction across the portfolio.”

Commercial Vehicles, 3-Wheelers And Exports Register Healthy Growth

Mahindra’s commercial vehicle portfolio also posted positive numbers across all major categories. Domestic sales of LCVs below 2 tonnes increased 40% to 3,870 units, while the 2-3.5 tonne LCV category grew 21% to 21,334 units. The company’s three-wheeler business, including electric three-wheelers, emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments. Sales jumped 53% YoY to 14,538 units in July, while cumulative FY27 sales have surged 69% to 50,793 units. Exports also remained on an upward trajectory. Mahindra exported 4,070 vehicles during July, compared to 2,774 units in the same month last year, reflecting 47% growth. For FY27 so far, exports have reached 19,958 units, up 60% over the corresponding period last year.

Tractor Business Up 21% As Rural Demand Improves

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business also delivered a strong performance in July. Domestic tractor sales stood at 32,643 units, up 21% from 26,990 units sold in July 2025. Including exports, total tractor sales increased to 34,420 units, representing 20% growth over last year. Exports stood at 1,777 units, slightly higher than 1,718 units shipped in July 2025.

For the April-July period, Mahindra has sold 1,85,069 tractors in the domestic market, registering 19% growth, while total tractor sales reached 1,92,461 units, up 18%. Tractor exports during the period rose 12% to 7,392 units. According to Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, improved rainfall, better reservoir levels, accelerated kharif sowing supported by government initiatives and healthy farm cash flows have resulted in improved farmer sentiment, supporting tractor demand.

Trucks & Buses Business Posts Double-Digit Growth

Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business (MTBD + SML) continued its growth trajectory as well. Combined sales stood at 3,009 vehicles in July, registering 19% YoY growth. Cargo vehicle sales rose 15% to 1,474 units, while passenger vehicle sales increased 23% to 1,535 units.

The Mahindra Trucks & Buses Division (MTBD) sold 1,406 vehicles, recording an impressive 27% growth, with both cargo and passenger vehicle segments expanding at the same pace. SML Mahindra contributed 1,603 units, up 12%. Passenger vehicle sales grew 21%, although cargo vehicle sales declined 7% during the month. Commenting on the performance, Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML and President – Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, said that despite cost headwinds, the truck and bus industry continues to benefit from infrastructure investments, rising freight demand and an accelerating fleet replacement cycle.

Mahindra Heads Into Festive Season On Strong Footing

Mahindra’s July numbers indicate that demand remains healthy across almost every business vertical. SUVs continue to anchor the company’s growth, consistently staying above the 60,000-unit mark, while commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and exports are also delivering robust gains. Improving rural sentiment has further boosted tractor sales, and the trucks & buses business is benefiting from higher infrastructure activity.

With the updated Scorpio N expected to debut later this month and festive demand around the corner, Mahindra appears well positioned to maintain this growth momentum in the coming months.